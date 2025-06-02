James McAtee Out of Man City Club World Cup Squad Amid Man Utd Transfer Interest
James McAtee has been omitted from Manchester City’s travelling squad for the 2025 Club World Cup, fueling further speculation over his future with the club.
McAtee returned to the Etihad last summer following a bright loan spell at Sheffield United the previous season. The creative midfielder was a part of Pep Guardiola’s squad for the 2024–25 campaign and eventually racked up 27 appearances for the Cityzens across five competitions.
However, the 22-year-old played no more than a sporadic role and is now expected to depart the club permanently this summer despite Guardiola waxing lyrical over McAtee back in April.
“I would like him to stay, he’s an Academy player, he knows the patterns, he’s a lovely person, a lovely guy," the City boss commented (via the club’s official website).
“He trains really good, plays in different positions. I like him but with the squad, it’s how we finish and we will see.”
Amid rife transfer speculation, the Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan confirmed that McAtee has been left out of Guardiola’s Club World Cup squad and will instead team up with England’s U21s ahead of the European Championships.
A midfield rejuvenation is expected at City this summer due to the club’s decision to part ways with Kevin De Bruyne. Several profiles are being targeted to mitigate his exit, including Lyon’s Rayyan Cherki and Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders.
City are seemingly also planning for life without McAtee, too, and the young Englishman has generated plenty of Premier League interest. Crosstown rivals Man Utd have been linked with the 22-year-old, as have Tottenham Hotspur and the newly-promoted Leeds United.
The Red Devils have already added a playmaker to their ranks in Matheus Cunha but will soon be looking to reinvest should they cut ties with captain Bruno Fernandes. If tidy needle player McAtee were to make the stunning move across town, it’d be the first direct piece of business conducted between the two clubs since 1996.