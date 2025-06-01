Man Utd Confirm First Major Summer Signing, Hand Ruben Amorim Big Boost
Manchester United have announced the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, subject to receiving a work permit.
The 26-year-old will become the Red Devils' first major signing of the summer after United triggered the £62.5 million ($84.1 million) release clause written into his Wolves contract.
Cunha has inked a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year, and his move will be fully ratified upon the receipt of a visa and other registration requirements.
The Brazilian international joined Wolves on New Year's Day in 2023, in a temporary deal that became permanent once certain conditions were met, and quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Molineux.
Cunha only scored twice in his first 17 Premier League games but went on to score 27 in the following 65 matches, becoming the talismanic figure Wolves had been seeking to succeed Raúl Jiménez.
