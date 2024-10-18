Jamie Carragher Reveals the One Player Liverpool Should Sign to Win the Premier League
Ahead of Liverpool's huge clash with Chelsea at the weekend, Jamie Carragher named Cole Palmer as the man who could lead the Reds to their next Premier League title.
In the wake of Jürgen Klopp's departure from Anfield, Arne Slot has gotten the Reds off to a dream start. After the October international break, Liverpool sits atop the Premier League table, one point above Manchester City and Arsenal.
Despite the club's early success, though, dethroning Pep Guardiola's side and holding off the Gunners will be a tall task, one that would be easier with Palmer in red, according to Carragher.
The Liverpool legend was not shy about the praise he threw Enzo Maresca and Palmer's way in a column for The Telegraph.
"Maresca deserves credit, especially in getting the best from Cole Palmer who is a game-changing footballer," Carragher wrote. "Palmer is thriving and any team with him has a chance."
"Coming into this season I initially thought it too soon for Chelsea to finish in the top four because the team spirit and connection with the fans was not there," he continued. "Palmer is the biggest reason my view has changed."
In seven Premier League matches, Palmer already recorded six goals and five assists. In Chelsea's 4–2 victory over Brighton on Sept. 28, the 22-year-old became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League game.
"If Palmer was at Liverpool, Arne Slot would be more likely to finish his debut season as a title winner," Carragher wrote. "Palmer is that good, currently averaging more goal involvements per match than Stamford Bridge greats like Didier Drogba and Diego Costa."
Liverpool has had no trouble securing victories under Slot; the Reds have won nine of their first ten matches under the new manager. The Reds have also conceded just two goals in their early 2024–25 EPL campaign. Still, a talent like Palmer would give any side, including Liverpool, a boost in a title race.
Chelsea might not be in the running just yet for the English crown, but the future is looking bright for the Blues with Maresca and Palmer steering the ship.