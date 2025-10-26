What Is the Jamie Vardy Record Erling Haaland Is Chasing?
We’ve grown accustomed to Erling Haaland’s phenomenal goalscoring, but the Norwegian is reaching dizzying hew heights at the beginning of the 2025–26 season.
Manchester City’s relentless sharpshooter has been astonishingly clinical for club and country since the campaign commenced in August, only failing to score in one of his 14 appearances in all competitions. Going back even further, he’s only blanked twice in his last 21 matches for Norway and the Cityzens.
Haaland has achieved unprecedented feats at every stage of his career and continues to defy logic at the Etihad Stadium, with the 25-year-old chasing another Premier League record following his brace against Everton last weekend.
Erling Haaland Chases Jamie Vardy Premier League Record
Haaland now sits at an astounding 24 goals in 14 games for club and country this season, with three goals added since his return from the October international break. His match-winning double against Everton was followed by yet another Champions League strike away at Villarreal.
Haaland could well smash an array of records before the season’s conclusion and he’s currently chasing one set by Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy. Having now scored in six successive Premier League games, the Man City striker is closing in on Vardy’s run of scoring in 11 consecutive games in the English top flight.
Vardy set the record during Leicester’s remarkable Premier League title-winning season of 2015–16, overtaking the previous record of ten set by Ruud van Nistelrooy. The now Cremonese forward officially achieved the feat on Nov. 28, 2015 against Manchester United.
While he still has some way to go, it would be brave to bet against Haaland matching or surpassing Vardy’s record in the coming weeks. The Norwegian’s previous best effort was scoring in seven Premier League games on the spin, a run which spanned from August to October 2022.
Longest Goalscoring Streaks in Premier League History
Player
Club
Consecutive Premier League Games Scored in
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
11
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Manchester United
10
Alexander Isak
Newcastle United
8
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
8
Daniel Sturridge
Liverpool
8
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Manchester United
8
How Can Erling Haaland Steal Jamie Vardy Record?
Having scored in six consecutive Premier League games, Haaland knows he must score in his next five matches to emulate Vardy’s 11-game run. Given his and Man City’s form, there is every chance he does exactly that.
However, it will not be easy. Man City’s next five league games come against Aston Villa (A), Bournemouth (H), Liverpool (H), Newcastle United (A) and Leeds United (H). That’s certainly not a straightforward run of fixtures.
To beat Vardy’s record, Haaland will need to score in each of those five matches and then also find the net against Fulham (A) on Dec. 2.
Erling Haaland Record vs. Next Six Premier League Opponents
Opponent
Matches Played
Goals
Aston Villa
4
1
Bournemouth
7
2
Liverpool
8
3
Newcastle
6
1
Leeds
2
2
Fulham
6
6