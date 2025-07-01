Joao Pedro’s Potential Shirt Numbers for Chelsea
Chelsea are not messing about this summer, and their attacking rejuvenation is set to be completed with the addition of Brighton & Hove Albion’s João Pedro.
The Blues and Seagulls have negotiated plenty in recent years, with Pedro poised to become the 197th Brighton player signed by the west London club in the 2020s.
Okay, that may have been a slight exaggeration, but Chelsea seemingly can’t escape a transfer window without dipping their toes into the south coast well. Pedro is a maverick talent who’s proven himself to be an impressive Premier League performer in various roles.
Enzo Maresca will appreciate his versatility, and many will wonder where the Brazilian will function within the Italian’s framework. Others, meanwhile, may be intrigued to know which number he’ll don on the back of his Chelsea shirt. Here are the new arrivals’ potential options.
João Pedro Shirt Number History
There’s been plenty of variety for Pedro on the shirt number front at the start of his relatively young senior career.
The Brazilian emerged at Fluminense and first donned No. 23 before he eventually joined Watford in January 2020 after a deal was agreed almost 18 months before.
Pedro was initially handed the No. 17 shirt and didn’t feature all that much during his first few months at the club. Convinced by the then-teenager’s talent, however, Watford named Pedro as their new No. 10 ahead of the 2020–21 season following their relegation to the Championship.
The versatile forward vindicated Watford’s faith for the most part, but much of his best work arrived in the second tier. Brighton then paid a club-record fee for his services in 2023, and he wore No. 9 at the Amex.
Chelsea Available Shirt Numbers
Pedro is certainly more of a 10 than he is an outright No. 9, with much of his success at Brighton, in particular, arriving when he worked off the shoulder of a target man up top—either Evan Ferguson or Danny Welbeck.
The Brazilian thus seems a good fit to work in harmony with another new Chelsea summer signing in Liam Delap, who’s wearing the No. 9 shirt at the Club World Cup. Cole Palmer is the club’s new No. 10, meanwhile.
Andrey Santos currently boasts the No. 17 shirt Pedro first donned at Watford, but the midfielder’s future is up in the air, while No. 23 is Trevoh Chalobah’s.
Thus, it’s currently slim pickings for the new arrival. No’s 13, 16, 20, 21, 26, 28 and 29 are the most likely options.