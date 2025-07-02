Chelsea Confirm Joao Pedro Transfer, Key Discussion With Former Player Revealed
Chelsea have announced the arrival of João Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal thought to be worth £60 million ($81.6 million).
The versatile Brazilian forward has signed a contract stretching until 2033 and has the chance to join up with his new Chelsea teammates this month at the Club World Cup.
“Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history,” Pedro told Chelsea’s official website in his first interview. “They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing—win.”
One of those players from the past played a role in Pedro’s arrival. “I’m close a little bit to David Luiz,” the 23-year-old revealed. “I spoke to him, not about Chelsea, but about my career and how I could develop better. He helped me.”
Pedro’s move to Chelsea wasn’t entirely straightforward. The former Brighton and Watford forward was thought to be a leading target for Newcastle United, with the Seagulls even rejecting a £50 million offer earlier this summer. Chelsea sensed their opportunity and pounced, accelerating forward with their interest in a player who had previously been a target for Arsenal and Liverpool.
Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler held no ill-will towards Pedro. “This is a good move for all parties,” he shrugged. “It’s an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent.
“It’s also an exciting move for João: it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer.”