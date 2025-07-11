Jordan Henderson ‘Agrees Free Transfer’ Back to Premier League
Jordan Henderson is set to make his return to the Premier League, with reports revealing he has reached an agreement to join Brentford.
Henderson, 35, left Ajax earlier this week after declining to trigger a one-year extension in his contract, with a return to the Premier League a priority for the former Liverpool captain as he eyes a spot in England’s World Cup squad next summer.
Despite suggestions he could return to boyhood side Sunderland following their promotion back to England’s top flight, The Athletic are among the outlets to have confirmed a deal has been struck to take Henderson to Brentford.
Henderson rejected offers from across Europe to join Brentford, who have shaken hands over a two-year contract with the veteran midfielder.
A deal is, however, not expected to announced until next week after Henderson confirmed he would not speak about his future in the immediate aftermath of the death of former teammate Diogo Jota. Henderson was among those to pay his respects to Jota at Anfield earlier this week.
Henderson will join Brentford as the direct replacement for Christian Nørgaard, who left to join Arsenal, and provide some leadership in what will be a season of significant upheaval for the Bees.
Alongside the departure of Nørgaard, Brentford also lost manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur and starting goalkeeper Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen. Star forward Bryan Mbeumo is agitating for a move to Manchester United.
Henderson brings no fewer than 431 games of Premier League experience to Brentford and will hope to catch the eye in his bid to retain his spot in the England squad.
Current England boss Thomas Tuchel has re-opened the door to Henderson after he lost his place under former manager Gareth Southgate in the aftermath of his departure from Liverpool in 2023. A controversial stint in Saudi Arabia lasted just six months before Henderson returned to Europe for an 18-month spell with Ajax.