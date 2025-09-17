Jose Mourinho in ‘Advanced Talks’ to Deny Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd Escape Route
José Mourinho is reportedly on the cusp of taking over Benfica, just days after Manchester United’s beleaguered head coach Ruben Amorim was linked with the role.
Much like the two coaches thought to be under consideration, Benfica as an institution are in a state of flux. Elections for a new club president take place on Oct. 25 and recent polls suggest that contender João Noronha Lopes is currently ahead of incumbent Rui Costa.
Costa’s stock has only been dented further by Tuesday’s calamitous Champions League defeat to Qarabag, which saw the Portuguese giants conspire to lose 3–2 at home after taking a two-goal lead. Benfica manager Bruno Lage was promptly sacked.
“I believe this is the time for a change, precisely to avoid compromising the season,” Costa declared after Lage’s dismissal. “And, consequently, the coach who comes in must be a winning coach. A coach representing a club of this size must be one with the ability to bring this team to the levels we demand and give us the titles we desire.”
Noronha Lopes’s proposed vice president, Nuno Gomes, recently put forward Amorim as a potential candidate to lead Benfica. The former Sporting CP manager has a strong connection with the other Lisbon giant after spending nine years on their books as a player and could soon be available given Manchester United’s wretched start to the new season.
However, it now appears as though Mourinho is the leading candidate. Fabrizio Romano was among the first of many outlets to claim that the self-anointed ‘Special One’ is in “advanced talks” with Benfica over a swift return to management.
The two-time European Cup winner was only sacked by Fenerbahçe less than three weeks ago after losing a Champions League qualifier to Benfica, ironically enough. In another intriguing twist of fate, Mourinho’s long, illustrious managerial career began at the Estádio da Luz almost exactly 25 years ago.
The formerly progressive tactician lasted less than three months, resigning after being refused a new contract. From there, Mourinho began again at União de Leiria before going on to establish his legend at the likes of Porto, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Chelsea were one of Mourinho’s most successful former haunts and will provide the setting for Benfica’s next Champions League game on Sept. 30.