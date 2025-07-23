Jose Mourinho Promises Netflix Documentary Will Spill Tea on 2013 Man Utd ‘Snub’
José Mourinho has teased revelations about his involvement in Manchester United’s search to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 will come to light in an upcoming Netflix series.
Mourinho was on the market in 2013, coming to the end of his Real Madrid contract and ready for his next challenge. He wound up returning to Chelsea, six years after being sacked by the club he steered to consecutive Premier League titles, and at the time insisted there was nowhere else he wanted to be amid links to the Manchester United job.
But the Portuguese has now hinted in an interview with Record there might be previously unknown details about to see the light of day for the first time.
“There’s a critical moment at that club, not only with Sir Alex’s departure, but also with David Gill’s. David Moyes came in, but when my Netflix documentary comes out, the story will be told,” Mourinho explained, referring to the series that is set to air before the end of 2025.
Moyes lasted 10 months into a six-year contract before being shown the door, while Mourinho challenged Liverpool and Manchester City for the 2013–14 Premier League title and then won it the following season. He was sacked by Chelsea for a second time in December 2015, seven months after his third title with the club, with Manchester United then his next job from the summer of 2016.
Speaking publicly less than two weeks after his 2013 return to Chelsea, Mourinho claimed he was one of only a handful of people in the world that knew Ferguson was about to retire. But he insisted that, despite United being an obvious move for him, he never intended to join anyone by Chelsea.
“I knew that Ferguson was retiring many months ago. I would have turned down every job in the world, the Manchester United job, every one, for Chelsea,” Mourinho said at the time.
“I am so happy with [Ferguson’s] trust because it was big news for the world—I can imagine that just a very small circle around him knew that, and it was a big responsibility for me to know that.
“Why do I know that? Because we are friends, so if I am his friend to know that he is going to retire, he is also my friend to know that the club I want to coach in England is Chelsea. Of course I told him I want to come to Chelsea. I would turn down every job in the world for Chelsea.”
Mourinho’s latest comments suggest that might not actually be the whole story. But, to find out, it seems we’ll have to wait for the documentary to drop at some point in the next five months.