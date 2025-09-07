Jude Bellingham ‘Reaches Huge Milestone’ in Real Madrid Return Efforts
Jude Bellingham could make a partial return to Real Madrid training in the coming days as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery, a report has revealed.
Following the conclusion of this summer’s Club World Cup, Bellingham went under the knife to address an injury which dates back as far as November 2023, with club officials accepting the fact they would lose the midfielder for the start of the current campaign.
A return towards the end of October has been suggested and all the signs suggest Bellingham is making a healthy recovery.
While most of his teammates are away on international duty, MARCA state Bellingham is planning to step up his return to the grass. Monday’s training session is expected to see the 22-year-old start to do his first work with the ball since the surgery.
If all goes according to plan, Bellingham could even feature in light team training, having insisted to club officials that he is feeling in excellent shape after his surgery.
Indeed, it is claimed that medical staff have even had to try and calm Bellingham down and delay his comeback plans, fearing the Englishman’s optimism could actually work against him. They do not want to risk aggravating an issue which could require another lengthy spell on the sidelines.
All eyes will be on Bellingham’s role in the Madrid side under Alonso. Having played in an advanced midfield role at the Club World Cup, he is expected to take on a deeper position this year following the departure of Luka Modrić.
“I see him as a midfielder,” Alonso said of Bellingham when asked whether there could be more minutes as a second striker this year.