Jude Bellingham Sends Three-Word Encouragement to Real Madrid Fans After Surgery
Jude Bellingham signed off his first statement after surgery on a long-standing shoulder injury with a three-word tease for Real Madrid supporters to latch onto: “See you soon.”
Quite how soon remains to be seen. Initial reports suggest that Bellingham could miss as many as 12 weeks, potentially sidelining him for eight La Liga matches and the first two games of the Champions League’s league phase.
The first Clásico of the 2025–26 La Liga campaign on Oct. 26 could prove to be a high-profile return date for Bellingham.
Before thoughts can turn to his comeback, Bellingham offered his gratitude to the medical professionals who oversaw his shoulder surgery this week.
“Thank you to Andrew Wallace & Susan Alexander, their team and everyone at Fortius Clinic for the surgery and hospitality,” the Real Madrid starlet wrote on social media. “To Ivan Ortega and Dr Leyes for travelling to support. And finally, to everyone else for all the well wishes and messages of love.
“The process to come back has already started, see you soon.”
Bellingham first dislocated his shoulder back in November 2023. The England international has routinely played with extensive strapping around his arm to avoid the extended recovery period which comes in the aftermath of surgery. There was no time to go under the knife last summer as he helped England limp into the European Championship final, but his patience has finally run out.
“I’ve reached the point where the pain isn’t so bad, but I was sick of playing with the sling,” Bellingham sighed earlier this summer. “I’m losing a lot of weight from sweating so much, and I’ve decided that I’ll have surgery after the tournament.”
Xabi Alonso started the all-action 22-year-old in all six of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup fixtures, making the most of his unique skillset before his extended spell on the sidelines. In Bellingham’s absence, the Spanish coach could turn to exciting summer recruit Franco Mastantuono, Turkish playmaker Arda Güler or deploy an entirely new system.