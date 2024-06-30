Jude Bellingham Rescues England's Euro Dream With Bicycle Kick Goal vs. Slovakia
Just when England's national team looked ready to pack their bags and depart Euro 2024 with their heads hanging low, Jude Bellingham saved the day.
Already a few of minutes into added time, trailing 1–0 against Slovakia, Bellingham stepped up and delivered a breathtaking bicycle kick that found the back of the net in order to equalize the game for the Three Lions.
Bellingham, at just 21 years of age, put the entire nation on his back as he pulled off a goal worthy of the Puskas Award in order to send the game to extra time, and keep England's Euro 2024 dreams alive.
A long throw from the sideline was flicked on into the middle of the box, where Bellingham waited patiently and timed his strike to perfection. Slovakia goalie Martin Dubravka watched on helplessly as the ball hit the back of the net. Bellingham's magic moment undid 95 minutes of hard work from the world's 45th ranked team.
Who else but Bellingham?