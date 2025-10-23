Julian Alvarez’s Condition for Atletico Madrid Exit—Report
Julián Álvarez reportedly controls his fate at Atlético Madrid and his gigantic €500 million ($580.6 million) release clause won’t be a roadblock if he wants to leave.
The Argentine is one of the most sought after strikers in the world. In recent months, Álvarez has been linked as a potential replacement to Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona. While the hefty release clause has cast doubt over the feasibility of an exit from Atléti, if he pushes for a move the club will have to negotiate with potential suitors, according to SPORT.
Álvarez has postponed any move until 2026, but the club are taking steps to mitigate a future without him. Atléti have supposedly moved to increase his salary and extend his stay at the Metropolitano, but Álvarez looks to have the upper hand in negotiations.
Álvarez on Barcelona’s Radar
Álvarez could be the long-term striker solution Barcelona are searching for. Lewandowksi’s future, despite 52 appearances and 42 goals last season, was called into question over the summer given recent injuries.
Not to mention, at 37-years-old, he’s not getting any younger and has been linked with his own move away.
Barcelona already boast talent and youth elsewhere on the pitch, including Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Pau Cubarsí among others. Bringing in Álvarez could lead to a longer period of dominance after capturing a domestic treble last campaign. Especially as Real Madrid look to take the next step under Xabi Alonso.
Another La Masia graduate, Marc Bernal, recently made an effort to recruit the Argentinian striker. Bernal named Álvarez as the one player he wanted his club to sign in an interview with ARA.
For now, Barcelona supposedly need to see Álvarez’s valuation drastically come down and players might have to be going the other way. €200 million ($232.1 million) has been rumored as a potential fee, but the Catalans won’t meet that number.
Any pressure Álvarez puts on his club could see that number decrease, but regardless he remains a name to watch as Atléti push to keep him.