Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Make Salah Exit Decision; Man Utd Chase Lewandowski
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose desire to take his career to the next level has seen him rule out signing a new contract. Approaching the final 18 months of his contract, the France international could be available for around £40 million ($53.5 million). (Source: The Daily Briefing)
A midfielder is also a top priority for Man Utd in 2026 and Roma’s Manu Koné is emerging as a strong target. (Source: United in Focus)
Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim also wants a reunion with Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomandé as soon as January. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool have no plans to part ways with winger Mohamed Salah either in January or in the summer, but the Egyptian international is likely to have the final decision on his Anfield future. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to try and convince Como midfielder Nico Paz to snub the chance to return to Real Madrid. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
There could be another transfer battle between London rivals as Chelsea and Tottenham are both exploring moves for strikers Dušan Vlahović of Juventus and Samu Aghehowa of Porto. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Jobe Bellingham could leave Borussia Dortmund in January in search of regular minutes. The former Sunderland midfielder is a long-term target for Man Utd, Tottenham and Crystal Palace. (Source: Football Insider)
Aston Villa are trying to tie midfielder Morgan Rogers down to a new contract to fend off interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and several other clubs. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Sandro Tonali signed a new Newcastle contract in secret while he served his gambling suspension. He is tied to the Magpies until 2029 on a deal which can also be extended for a further 12 months. (Source: The Athletic)
West Ham United manager Nuno Espírito Santo wants a new box-to-box midfielder and has identified Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo, Chelsea’s Andrey Santos and Genoa’s Morten Frendrup as potential targets. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
La Liga
Julián Alvarez has accepted he needs to leave Atlético Madrid in 2026 to take his career to the next level. Barcelona are known to be chasing his signature. (Source: SPORT)
Robert Lewandowski could complete a move to Man Utd next summer if Barcelona decline to trigger the extension clause in his contract. (Source: Daily Star)
Another option for Lewandowski is a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo has specifically requested his arrival. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid will battle Manchester City for the signature of 21-year-old River Plate defender Lautaro Rivero. (Source: Defensa Central)
AC Milan are still interested in Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García and plan to ask Luka Modrić to try and convince the young forward to pursue a reunion in Italy. (Source: Milanlive)
Sevilla are the latest side to join the race for Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee. (Source: Gol Digital)