Barcelona Star Sends Eye-Catching Julian Alvarez Transfer Message
Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal admitted the defending Spanish champions should make signing Julián Alvarez a priority.
The Catalans’ worrying start to the 2025–26 season has highlighted several key weaknesses Barcelona must address in the transfer window. Not only does Hansi Flick need a true leader in defense, but he also must put together a Robert Lewandowski succession plan.
The 37-year-old striker is in the final 12 months of his contract with the Spanish giants, and recent injury woes along with his age cast doubt on his future at Barcelona. A dream replacement for Lewandowski is Alvarez, according to Bernal.
In an interview with ARA, the Spaniard named the Argentine as the one player he would sign for Barcelona. Bernal also admitted Alvarez is the player he wants to face the most.
The Atlético Madrid forward has been a standout for Diego Simeone’s side since he made the move from Manchester City ahead of the 2024–25 season. Alvarez has 36 goals in 66 appearances to his name, drawing interest Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona.
Alvarez’s agent Fernando Hidalgo denied any official offers from Liverpool, though, and assured Atlético Madrid supporters that his client is “fully committed” to Los Colchoneros.
Alvarez Could Be the Solution to Barcelona’s Long-Term Success
Much like Liverpool, Barcelona did not make an official bid for Alvarez, but the expected departure of Lewandowski next summer could force the Catalans to make a bold move should they find the funds to finance such a deal.
Alvarez’s release clause is set at €500 million ($584.4 million) and his contract runs through 2030. Atlético Madrid made sure the 25-year-old committed his future to the club with the eye-catching contract.
Yet despite his great performances for Los Colchoneros, Alvarez has not been able to help lift Simeone’s side back to championship glory. The Argentina international could be motivated to facilitate a move to Barcelona given their success in Hansi Flick’s debut season.
After all, Alvarez would complete a frontline that features Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, two of the best wingers in all of Europe, not just Spain. His potential arrival could bring a long-term era of dominance for Barcelona’s attack.