Jürgen Klopp Addresses USMNT, England Rumors in Blunt Statement on Coaching Future
Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to step away from coaching at the International Coaches’ Congress in Wurzburg, Germany, on Wednesday, dotting a final and emphatic period to his 24-year managerial career.
Earlier this summer, Klopp was a top candidate for the United States men’s national soccer team’s coaching vacancy following Gregg Berhalter’s sacking after Copa America, but he reportedly turned down the opportunity. He was also tabbed as a potential successor to Gareth Southgate after Southgate resigned as England's manager in the wake of the team's second consecutive runner-up finish in the European Championship.
The 57-year-old put all those rumors to bed this week in making his most definitive statement on his coaching career to date.
“As of today, that’s it for me as coach,” Klopp said. “I didn’t quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I’ve also coached the best clubs in the world… A few people must not have heard this part, and it would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, ‘I’ll make an exception for you now.’”
However, it should be noted that Klopp didn’t completely close the door on returning to coaching in the future and stated he may revisit his decision in a few months.
“Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months,” Klopp continued. “I’m going to do some work. I’m too young to only do padel tennis and grandchildren. Will that be coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. Let’s see what it will look like in a few months, but nothing is coming through at the moment.”
Klopp formally stepped down from Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season after nine fruitful years with the club, which saw him lift a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy, among other accolades. He previously coached Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
In his farewell video in May, Klopp said he planned to take a one-year break from coaching, at minimum. After his latest comments, it would appear as though the German intends to stay off the field for much longer.