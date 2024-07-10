Why Jurgen Klopp Is the Perfect Gregg Berhalter Replacement for U.S. Soccer
U.S. men's soccer has a chance to make a federation-changing move two years out from hosting a World Cup. There is one correct answer to the problem it now faces: Convince Jurgen Klopp to take over as manager of the U.S. men's national team.
The U.S. fired Gregg Berhalter on Wednesday following a disappointing Copa America showing. The move leaves the national team with a managerial opening less than two years before the 2026 World Cup. That's a disastrous place to be considering the squad will have few upcoming competitive matches as it sits out World Cup qualifying due to earning an automatic bid as host. This is a completely self-inflicted wound, as U.S. Soccer opted to re-hire Berhalter for this cycle after a Round of 16 exit at the 2022 World Cup.
Berhalter earned plaudits for getting a young squad out of the group stage at the 2022 tournament, but it was clear to many that the program needed a new voice to take things to the next level. The federation believed otherwise and opted for the path of least resistance, bring him back despite heavy criticism. There is an obvious path to turning this massive negative into a positive.
Klopp is one of the world's best managers and he's currently without a job. The 57-year-old German stepped down as Liverpool's manager following the 2023-24 Premier League season after nearly a decade in charge. He cited the need to take a break as a main reason. During his time in charge of The Reds, Klopp guided them to a Champions League crown in 2019, a Premier League title in 2020, won the FA Cup in 2022, and led them to runner-up finishes in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League. Liverpool won more than 60% of its matches under Klopp.
Despite what some might think, there are reasons Klopp could be interested. The job of running a national team is far less taxing on managers schedule-wise. Klopp might embrace that as he recharges to return to club football eventually. He could agree to a short-term deal that only takes him through the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. also has a player pool with enough talent to make noise on the world stage under the right direction. Lastly, how often does a manager get a chance to be in charge of a national team hosting a World Cup? Especially in a country where soccer needs a boost to take it to the next level. It's a unique opportunity that is unlikely to come along again.
There are also plenty of hurdles that stand in the way of Klopp coming to America. He was rumored to be earning around £15 million a year at Liverpool, and Berhalter made $2.29 million in 2023. That's a huge salary gap to make up. Klopp also just stepped down at Liverpool while citing the need for a break. Jumping right back into the mess that is the U.S. men's national team right now would be the opposite of relaxing.
None of that means U.S. soccer shouldn't throw everything at trying to bring Klopp on board. Promise him whatever he wants. Let him run the program he sees fit. Let him bring his assistants and redesign things from the top down. Offer him Dr. Evil money. Force him to turn it down.
U.S. soccer finds itself with a problem of its own making. Landing Jurgen Klopp would solve it.