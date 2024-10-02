Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. RB Leipzig: Champions League
Juventus aims to pick up another three points in the UEFA Champions League when it travels to Red Bull Arena to take on Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.
The Old Lady is coming off a 3–0 victory over Genoa in the Italian Serie A. Dušan Vlahović secured a brace while new signing Francisco 'Chico' Conceição added a late winner to take home all three points back to the Allianz Stadium.
Thiago Motta's first Champions League match on the touchline went as planned with Juventus claiming a 3–1 win over Dutch giant PSV Eindhoven. The ex-Bologna manager will look to carry over his unbeaten run from the Italian top flight–three wins and three draws with zero goals conceded–into the midweek contest against a tough Leipzig side.
Juventus's key players such as Gleison Bremer, Teun Koopmeiners, Dušan Vlahović and Nicolás González all started at the weekend vs. Genoa but Motta can't afford to rest any players while the Old Lady needs point in the new league phase.
Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1)
GK: Michele Di Gregorio–The 27-year-old has kept four clean sheets in Serie A action with his last goal conceded coming against PSV in Juventus' opening Champions League fixture.
RB: Pierre Kalulu–The versatile defender is vital to the Juventus defense as he looks to get the not at right-back.
CB: Gleison Bremer–Bremer remains one of the top center-backs in Italy and hopes to continue his good recent run of form.
CB: Federico Gatti–Motta has shown preference in selecting Gatti over Danilo at center-back to pair alongside Bremer and that theme should continue against Leipzig.
LB: Andrea Cambiaso–Although he can play further up the pitch, Motta has opted to play Cambiaso at left-back with other players more suited to his attacking approach.
DM: Weston McKennie–The American figure got the chance to catch his breath against Genoa but should return to the midfield alongside Locatelli.
DM: Manuel Locatelli–Locatelli played just under 70 minutes at the weekend and should be fresh enough to start in the middle of the park.
RW: Nicolás González–Like Locatelli and Yıldız, Motta took both key players off before the 70th minute to protect them and keep them fit ahead of the upcoming Champions League clash.
AM: Teun Koopmeiners–The Dutch attacking midfielder pulls the string and is Juventus' primary creative outlet up front.
LW: Kenan Yıldız–The 19-year-old winger hopes to score another fantastic goal like he did vs. PSV to lead the Old Lady to victory.
ST: Dušan Vlahović–The former Fiorentina forward is starting pick up some steam after he bagged a brace at the weekend. He'll look to keep the momentum going up front play his part for Juventus.