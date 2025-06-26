Juventus vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City have already booked their place in the last 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup but will secure top spot in Group G with victory over Juventus on Thursday.
The Cityzens and their Italian foes have blitzed group stage competitors Al Ain and Wydad Casablanca to confirm progression to the knockout stage, but it’s Juventus who currently lead the standings on goals scored. Both clubs have six points and a goal difference of +8, meaning it’s winner takes all in Orlando. A draw keeps things as they stand.
Having waltzed past Wydad AC and Al Ain in their opening two fixtures, Man City will face a much sterner challenge at the Camping World Stadium. However, they have shown glimpses of their former selves in the United States, scoring eight times and keeping two clean sheets thus far.
Juventus have been similarly defiant and have history on their side in this particular fixture. The Old Lady have won their last three and are unbeaten in their previous six against Man City, including a 2–0 victory in last season’s Champions League.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to a high-profile Club World Cup battle.
What Time Does Juventus vs. Man City Kick-Off?
- Location: Orlando, United States
- Stadium: Camping World Stadium
- Date: Thursday, June 26
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / noon PT
- Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
Juventus vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Juventus: 3 wins
- Man City: 0 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Juventus 2–0 Man City (December 11, 2024) – Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Juventus
Man City 6–0 Al Ain – 23/06/25
Juventus 4–1 Wydad AC – 22/06/25
Man City 2–0 Wydad Casablanca – 18/06/25
Al Ain 0–5 Juventus – 19/06/25
Fulham 0–2 Man City – 25/05/25
Venezia 2–3 Juventus – 25/05/25
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth – 20/05/25
Juventus 2–0 Udinese – 18/05/25
Crystal Palace 1–0 Man City – 17/05/25
Lazio 1–1 Juventus – 10/05/25
How to Watch Juventus vs. Man City on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
United States
DAZN, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, UniMás
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, tabii, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa
Juventus Team News
Igor Tudor has named the same starting XI for Juventus’ last two matches and could opt for his preferred lineup against Man City. However, Manuel Locatelli will be fighting for a starting berth having now recovered from an ankle injury.
Juventus have impressed in the final third at the tournament and are aiming to become the first side to score against Man City. Randal Kolo Muani has led the line efficiently and highly rated youngster Kenan Yıldız has dazzled with three goals in two games.
Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (3-4-3): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Savona, Kelly; Costa, McKennie, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceição, Kolo Muani, Yıldız.
Man City Team News
Man City have named two very different starting lineups in the Club World Cup but should field their strongest XI against Juventus. They are without Rico Lewis through suspension and Claudio Echeverri is an injury doubt, but Pep Guardiola still has a wealth of options.
Summer signing Tijjani Reijnders should return to the team but Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rayan Cherki are less certain of their places. Ederson, Rúben Dias, Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden are others who could return to the starting lineup.
Rodri continues to be eased back into the action following his lengthy ACL injury and he could be in line for some more minutes from the bench on Thursday.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Aké, Gvardiol; González, Reijnders; Savinho, Foden, Marmoush; Haaland.
Juventus vs. Man City Score Prediction
Both sides have had it all their own way in their opening two matches against fairly apathetic opposition, with Thursday their first true test of the Club World Cup. They’re in exciting attacking form but a more cautious approach may be employed on Thursday.
It’s likely to be an encounter of fine margins but Man City’s superior depth and individual quality should see them over the line and into top spot. A statement victory would convince Guardiola that his side have turned the corner following a challenging 2024–25.
Prediction: Juventus 1–2 Man City
