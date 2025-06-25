Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus: Haaland, Foden Required for Huge Test
Manchester City face Juventus in their final group stage match at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday evening.
The Cityzens currently trail Group G leaders Juve on goals scored alone, meaning victory is their only route to top spot. Draw or defeat would keep them in second place but their ticket to the last 16 has already been booked after the 6–0 thrashing of Al Ain last time out.
Pep Guardiola has the luxury of one of the tournament’s deepest squads and he’s rotated efficiently thus far. However, he should name his strongest XI against Juventus for Man City’s toughest test of the competition.
Here is how Man City could line up in Orlando.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—Having kept a clean sheet during Man City’s opener, Ederson was replaced by Stefan Ortega last time out, but the Brazilian should make his comeback on Thursday against an excellent Juve attack.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Rico Lewis remains suspended after his red card against Wydad Casablanca and Nunes should deputise. He will face Kenan Yıldız, one of the tournament’s most exciting prospects, down the flank.
CB: Rúben Dias—Randal Kolo Muani, who has scored twice at the Club World Cup already, will prove a handful for the experienced Dias, but the Portuguese will fancy his chances in a battle of brains and brawn.
CB: Nathan Aké—Man City suddenly have an array of central defensive options now injuries have cleared up, with Aké competing with the likes of Manuel Akanji and John Stones for a starting berth.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol has been used at centre-back in recent months but is still an impressive option on the left-hand side of defence. Rayan Aït-Nouri and Nico O’Reilly are other candidates at left-back.
DM: Nico González—Rodri is closing in on his first start for nine months but Guardiola will remain cautious with his reintegration. González is a perfectly solid replacement for the time being.
DM: Tijjani Reijnders—The summer recruit should make his second Man City start and will face familiar opposition in Juve. He won just one of five past meetings during his time with AC Milan.
RW: Savinho—The speedy Brazilian can cause issues for Juventus’ flying wing-backs and will be aiming to find some much-needed form ahead of the 2025–26 campaign.
AM: Phil Foden—Foden produced a stunning display against Wydad AC in Man City’s opener and will want to keep the good times rolling against Juventus, who will be eager to restrict space through the centre of the pitch.
LW: Omar Marmoush—Marmoush has been most readily used as an alternative to Haaland but is comfortable out wide. He will be fighting with Jérémy Doku for a place in the XI against the Italians.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland opened his Club World Cup account against Al Ain from the penalty spot and should wreak havoc on Juventus’s three-man defence.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article