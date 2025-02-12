SI

Kansas City Current: 2025 Season Schedule

Kansas City Current will hope to end their wait and become NWSL champions for the first time in the 2025 season.

The National Women's Soccer League is back and excitement is building ahead of the 2025 season, which is set to begin next month.

Teams are ramping up their preseason training, with all eyes on the opening round of regular season fixtures. Kansas City Current will host the Portland Thorns on March 15, with an 11:45 a.m. kickoff.

Last season, KC Current finished fourth in the regular season standings and qualified for the playoffs. They advanced to the semi-finals but were beaten 3–2 by eventual champions Orlando Pride.

Founded as an expansion team in 2021, KC Current have never won the NWSL Championship and have been runners-up just once, in the 2022 season. They were defeated 2–0 by the Portland Thorns, and their wait for a championship title continues.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opposition

Location

Time (CT)

03/15

Portland Thorns

CPKC Stadium

11:45am

03/22

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

6:30pm

03/29

Utah Royals

CPKC Stadium

6:30pm

04/12

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

9pm

04/19

Houston Dash

CPKC Stadium

6:30pm

04/26

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

6pm

05/02

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

9:30pm

05/11

Bay FC

CPKC Stadium

12pm

05/16

Orlando Pride

Inter&Co Stadium

7pm

05/24

Chicago Stars

SeatGeek Stadium

6:30pm

06/07

Gotham FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

12pm

06/14

Racing Louisville

CPKC Stadium

6:30pm

06/20

Angel City FC

CPKC Stadium

7pm

08/01

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

7pm

08/08

Utah Royals

America First Field

9pm

08/16

Orlando Pride

CPKC Stadium

3pm

08/23

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

9pm

08/30

North Carolina Courage

CPKC Stadium

6:30pm

09/06

Bay FC

PayPal Park

9pm

09/13

Washington Spirit

CPKC Stadium

6:30pm

09/20

Seattle Reign

CPKC Stadium

6:30pm

09/26

Chicago Stars

CPKC Stadium

7pm

10/06

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

9:30pm

10/11

Gotham FC

CPKC Stadium

4pm

10/18

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

6:30pm

11/02

San Diego Wave

CPKC Stadium

TBD

Other Key Dates

This year, Rivalry Weekend will debut in the NWSL from August 8–10, featuring the most exciting matchups on the same weekend. Kansas City Current will play away against Utah Royals, with a 9 p.m. kickoff at America First Stadium.

Not only that, Decision Day matches will return in 2025 as all games on the final day of the regular season take place on the same day. KC Current will be at home to San Diego Wave on November 2 as they bid for a place in the playoffs.

