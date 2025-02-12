Kansas City Current: 2025 Season Schedule
The National Women's Soccer League is back and excitement is building ahead of the 2025 season, which is set to begin next month.
Teams are ramping up their preseason training, with all eyes on the opening round of regular season fixtures. Kansas City Current will host the Portland Thorns on March 15, with an 11:45 a.m. kickoff.
Last season, KC Current finished fourth in the regular season standings and qualified for the playoffs. They advanced to the semi-finals but were beaten 3–2 by eventual champions Orlando Pride.
Founded as an expansion team in 2021, KC Current have never won the NWSL Championship and have been runners-up just once, in the 2022 season. They were defeated 2–0 by the Portland Thorns, and their wait for a championship title continues.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opposition
Location
Time (CT)
03/15
Portland Thorns
CPKC Stadium
11:45am
03/22
Washington Spirit
Audi Field
6:30pm
03/29
Utah Royals
CPKC Stadium
6:30pm
04/12
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
9pm
04/19
Houston Dash
CPKC Stadium
6:30pm
04/26
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
6pm
05/02
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
9:30pm
05/11
Bay FC
CPKC Stadium
12pm
05/16
Orlando Pride
Inter&Co Stadium
7pm
05/24
Chicago Stars
SeatGeek Stadium
6:30pm
06/07
Gotham FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
12pm
06/14
Racing Louisville
CPKC Stadium
6:30pm
06/20
Angel City FC
CPKC Stadium
7pm
08/01
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
7pm
08/08
Utah Royals
America First Field
9pm
08/16
Orlando Pride
CPKC Stadium
3pm
08/23
Portland Thorns
Providence Park
9pm
08/30
North Carolina Courage
CPKC Stadium
6:30pm
09/06
Bay FC
PayPal Park
9pm
09/13
Washington Spirit
CPKC Stadium
6:30pm
09/20
Seattle Reign
CPKC Stadium
6:30pm
09/26
Chicago Stars
CPKC Stadium
7pm
10/06
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
9:30pm
10/11
Gotham FC
CPKC Stadium
4pm
10/18
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
6:30pm
11/02
San Diego Wave
CPKC Stadium
TBD
Other Key Dates
This year, Rivalry Weekend will debut in the NWSL from August 8–10, featuring the most exciting matchups on the same weekend. Kansas City Current will play away against Utah Royals, with a 9 p.m. kickoff at America First Stadium.
Not only that, Decision Day matches will return in 2025 as all games on the final day of the regular season take place on the same day. KC Current will be at home to San Diego Wave on November 2 as they bid for a place in the playoffs.