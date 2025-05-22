Kansas City Current Confirms Alana Cook’s Season-Ending ACL Injury
Kansas City Current defender Alana Cook is out for the remainder of the National Women’s Soccer League season after the team confirmed she had sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL) and meniscus in the match against the Orlando Pride on May 16.
The injury means Cook will be placed on the team’s Season Ending Injury (SEI) list and will immediately begin the recovery process.
“Alana has made a big impact for our club on and off the pitch in a short period of time, and our hearts absolutely break for her,” said Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski.
“Throughout her career, Alana has proven to be determined, resilient and disciplined with an optimistic spirit. We are confident she will carry those same attributes into her recovery process. The team will stand by her every step of the way, and we eagerly await the day she is able to join us on the pitch again.”
Cook transferred to Kansas City halfway through the 2024 season and immediately made an impact as the team won the Summer Cup, finished fourth in the standings and advanced to the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs.
In 2024, Cook started the final 10 matches of the regular season and both playoff games, earning six shutouts in that stretch. In ’25, she started seven matches (four shutouts) as the Current roared to the top of the NWSL standings.
After a couple of years away from the U.S. women's national team, Cook’s recent form had seen her return to international soccer under head coach Emma Hayes. Cook has 30 caps for the USWNT, the most recent one coming during a friendly against Brazil in April.
Cook is now the second major defensive injury the USWNT has suffered this NWSL season. In April, Gotham FC's Tierna Davidson also tore her ACL.