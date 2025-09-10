Kobbie Mainoo: From Man Utd’s FA Cup Final Hero to Benchwarmer
“He’s so relaxed, the game’s so easy to him. It’s almost like poetry in motion.”
Those were the words legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes remarked of Kobbie Mainoo in August 2024. High praise indeed from one of England’s greatest ever midfielders.
Fast forward a little over 12 months and things have somewhat changed for the 20-year-old—who rather than patrolling United’s midfield week after week is firmly glued to the bench. Mainoo was once heralded as the club’s saviour, but now he finds himself on the periphery, limited to substitute appearances and domestic cup outings.
Mainoo was worthy of more than a raised eyebrow when he parachuted nonchalantly into United’s first team during the 2023–24 season, capping an exceptional breakout campaign with the winning goal in the FA Cup final against bitter rivals Manchester City.
But the midfielder’s development has stagnated amid the misery at Old Trafford. A case of mismanagement, or simply the natural ebb and flow of a young career? What exactly has gone wrong?
Unrealistic Expectations
Mainoo’s ascent was as swift as it was impressive. He made just three appearances in 2022–23 but totalled 32 the following campaign, featuring in over half of United’s Premier League outings under Erik ten Hag. His FA Cup final heroics were fitting of such a remarkably quick trajectory, as was his call-up to the England national team for Euro 2024.
The energetic midfielder became integral to England’s progression through the tournament as his minutes increased and Gareth Southgate even handed him a starting role in the final itself. The Three Lions were defeated by Spain but Mainoo already looked comfortable on the grandest stage.
United’s wonderkid was expected to continue in the same vein the following season, but 2024–25 proved a campaign of unimaginable lows for the Red Devils. Like many of those around him, Mainoo struggled to rise above the mire, with Ruben Amorim’s arrival marking the beginning of a difficult period for him and his teammates.
However, Mainoo’s decline last season is no dramatic tale of collapse—it’s simply the naturally arduous path of a young Englishman with pressure heaped high on his shoulders. Mainoo was the victim of his own breakout success. Expectations quickly altered and it was unfairly assumed that he would lead United into a new era of success and hope. That fantasy was unlikely to ever become reality.
“He’s the nearest thing I’ve seen to [Zinedine] Zidane in taking a ball, receiving the ball, cruising past people,” enthused Scholes in the aforementioned interview. “The sky’s the limit for this lad if he keeps his head down. And he looks like the type who will stay on an even keel.”
Such comparisons were never likely to be healthy but that’s the treatment young English players receive. They are burdened with immense expectations and Mainoo is another who has shrunk under the brightest of spotlights.
Frozen Out of Ruben Amorim’s Two-Man Midfield
Mainoo is not alone in struggling to get to grips with Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. The Portuguese manager is wedded to the formation that brought him incredible success with Sporting CP and his loyalty to the setup has never wavered. However, it’s had a negative impact on Mainoo’s progress and first-team exposure.
Mainoo has shown his versatility while playing in the midfield, fulfilling a range of roles. He’s operated in deeper positions, as a box-to-boxer and as an advanced No.10, but it’s as a free-roaming No.8 where he’s looked most comfortable.
The majority of modern football’s elite teams play with a three-man midfield of some description—Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal all use three central players, whether it be a flat three or a double pivot and an attacking midfielder. However, Amorim’s two-man engine room restricts opportunities for Mainoo.
Mainoo’s Old Trafford statistics
*All competitions
Season
Appearances (Starts)
Minutes Played
Goals and Assists
2023–24
32 (29)
2,389
6
2024–25
36 (23)
2,031
3
2025–26
2 (1)
165
1
Naturally, a defensive-minded destroyer is required to offer protection, and Casemiro has been the chief enforcer in United’s midfield since Amorim’s arrival. A more creative force can play alongside the Brazilian and that looks increasingly likely to be Bruno Fernandes, who Mainoo has no genuine hope of displacing.
Finding room for Mainoo is not straightforward and his minutes have been affected as a result. Only 23 of his 37 appearances last season were starts and he averaged just 56 minutes per outing. At this stage of his development, playing regularly and for extended periods is essential.
Mainoo was eager to secure a loan move away from United over the summer in a bid to play more regularly, but a transfer was immediately blocked. If Amorim cannot offer him more minutes and starts this term, then he will continue to struggle.
Injury Setbacks
Like many young players who are quickly handed first-team responsibilities, Mainoo’s development has been hampered by injuries. He missed the beginning of the 2023–24 campaign with an ankle problem and suffered two further setbacks last term, missing a total of 17 matches while in the treatment room.
Mainoo missed three months of action across two spells in total and naturally found it difficult to build momentum on his return. He was only just making his first comeback from injury when Amorim arrived and found it difficult to establish any rhythm after returning from his second injury back in April.
While not devastating setbacks, there can be no doubting the impact such absences had on building consistency under Amorim. Others rose ahead of him in the pecking order during his time on the sidelines, evidenced by the fact he was handed just four starts between April and the end of the season. He was only used in stoppage time during the Europa League final as United chased an equaliser, with Amorim turning to Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho ahead of him.
Staying injury-free will be crucial to Mainoo making strides this season, especially given United don’t have the added workload of European football. That means fewer opportunities, but also fewer chances to sustain injury setbacks.
One thing’s for sure, Mainoo has all the raw ingredients to be a success at the highest level. The question now is whether United is the right environment for him to be in, and whether Amorim is the manager to take his career forward.