Six Clubs ‘Enquired’ About Kobbie Mainoo During Summer Transfer Window
Manchester United appear to have turned down as many as six loan enquiries for midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the recent summer transfer deadline.
Mainoo has been on the periphery of Ruben Amorim’s team in the early weeks of 2025–26, making his first Premier League appearance of the season as a half-time substitute against Burnley. His only start across all competitions has come in the Carabao Cup, with the United boss preferring to begin league matches with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in central midfield.
The more advanced split No. 10 roles, where Mainoo has also previously operated, have been the domain of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount. Against Burnley, the England international played in central midfield, with Fernandes pushing up to replace Mount.
United and Amorim wanted Mainoo to stay and fight for his place, but the injury that Cunha suffered against Burnley, combined with Mount’s precautionary withdrawal in the same game are thought to have had a further impact on the club’s determination to keep Mainoo.
The Daily Mail writes that “there was no shortage of interest” in the 20-year-old. Napoli, and the possibility of reuniting with Scott McTominay in Italy, were already established a suitor, but the report also names Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton, Roma and Marseille as clubs who unsuccessful is prising Mainoo away from Old Trafford.
“I want Kobbie to stay,” Amorim said a few days before the transfer deadline, after it had been reported that Mainoo was asking to leave on loan
“He needs to fight for his place, and we need Kobbie, so that is not going to change. I understand that the players that are not playing in this moment are disappointed. Everyone will have the same opportunity to play. You have to fight during the week.”