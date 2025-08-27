Kobbie Mainoo: Two Major European Giants Linked With Late Move
Kobbie Mainoo looks increasingly likely to leave Manchester United in the final week of the transfer window, with multiple reports suggesting he could secure a cut-price move to one of Europe’s elite.
Barely one year ago, Mainoo started for England against Spain in the final of Euro 2024. A couple of months earlier, he scored the decisive goal as United beat Manchester City to lift the FA Cup at Wembley. Club icon Paul Scholes hailed him as “the nearest thing I’ve seen to [Zinedine] Zidane” and wasn’t widely ridiculed.
Mainoo could yet realise that potential at Zidane’s former club Real Madrid as he hurtles towards a sad slink out of the Old Trafford exit. The Daily Mail name Xabi Alonso’s capital giants and city rivals Atlético Madrid as two of the clubs with a keen interest in the 20-year-old prodigy.
The report suggests that Real would be interested in a loan deal rather a permanent exit. Alonso’s side have been tipped to make a move for a controlling midfielder in their continued quest to replace Toni Kroos, particularly if Dani Ceballos has actually enjoyed his “last dance” at the Santiago Bernabéu.
However, were any of Mainoo’s many other suitors inclined to strike a permanent agreement, it wouldn’t break the bank. United had supposedly been demanding as much as £70 million ($94 million) for their academy star when talk of a move to Chelsea was floated in January, now their asking price has plummeted to just £45 million if not less, according to The Athletic.
The same outlet claims that Mainoo is prioritising a move outside the Premier League and describes the midfielder as “deeply frustrated” by his lack of playing opportunities under Ruben Amorim.
The incoming Portuguese coach initially took a shine to Mainoo and his unique skillset in possession. However, Amorim later claimed that the England international was “struggling a lot defending as a midfielder” last season and shifted him closer to goal. The front three has been completely transformed by a £200 million summer outlay on Benjamin Šeško, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, leaving Mainoo to battle Bruno Fernandes for playing time in central midfield.
“He is fighting for the position now with Bruno,” Amorim shrugged this weekend. “Like it should be at Manchester United.”