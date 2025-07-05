Kyle Walker’s New Club Announce Signing With Hilarious Video
Kyle Walker has departed Manchester City to join Burnley on a permanent deal, the clubs have confirmed.
The England international was made available for transfer in January after asking to leave the club and spent the second half of last season out on loan with AC Milan, who ultimately declined to trigger a permanent purchase clause.
Walker was subsequently left out of City’s Club World Cup squad as talks over a move away from the club began. Everton were named as suitors earlier this summer, but The Athletic were the first to reveal that Burnley have struck an agreement.
City have accepted a bid worth up to £5 million ($6.8 million), while Walker’s departure will also see them save around £10 million ($13.6 million) when it comes to his salary.
“I’m delighted to be here,” said Walker. “When I spoke to Scott [Parker] and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He’s done an amazing job here, guiding the club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we’re looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world.
“Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can’t wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad.”
While a move to join the Premier League newcomers may come as a surprise on paper, joining Burnley allows Walker to remain close to his family in Manchester, with the two cities separated by fewer than 30 miles.
City are also hoping to find a buyer for winger Jack Grealish, who has been linked with a number of Premier League teams, as they seek to balance out what has been an incredibly busy calendar year when it comes to transfers.
This summer alone, City have recruited Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli, who follow the January acquisitions of Omar Marmoush, Nico González, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah.