Kyle Walker ‘Offered Premier League Lifeline’ After Man City Snub
Everton are exploring a deal to sign Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, according to reports.
Walker was shipped out on loan to AC Milan in January but has since returned to City after the Serie A side declined to pursue a permanent deal. He has been left out of the Club World Cup squad and is free to find himself a new team.
Fenerbahçe were recently reported as suitors, but Fabrizio Romano has now revealed Everton are chasing the England international’s signature.
Toffees manager David Moyes is keen to land Walker this summer and talks are underway to try and fight off rival interest from Fenerbahçe, with previous reports suggesting Walker was open to joining the Turkish outfit.
However, the Daily Mail state Walker’s preference is to remain in the Premier League, with Everton immediately jumping into the lead as a result.
Central to Walker’s thinking is a desire to reach 100 England caps—he currently sits on 96—and to secure a spot in next summer’s World Cup squad.
Walker is approaching the final season on his contract but City are unlikely to create any real obstacles when it comes to a potential sale. At 35 years of age, his transfer value will be low and City may prioritise shedding his high salary over demanding a significant sum.
City have already bolstered at full-back through the acquisition of Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento is thought to be the dream target as a direct replacement for Walker.
Newcastle are aware of City’s interest in Livramento but have no interest in doing business. The 22-year-old is under contract until 2028, meaning the Magpies do not feel any pressure to resolve his future immediately.