‘What Are We Asking Him?’—Kylian Mbappe’s Father Challenges Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid Demand
Kylian Mbappé’s father has warned Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso that it is unfair to demand defensive work from a forward of his quality.
Mbappé’s introduction into the Real Madrid squad last season sparked all sorts of questions about his suitability for the team, many of which revolved around a perceived lack of off-the-ball intensity from the Frenchman.
Alonso has publicly warned both Mbappé and Vinicius Junior that they must improve their work in defense if they want to be successes in his side, but the Frenchman’s father believes those responsibilities should be left to actual defenders.
“Is the fullback an attacker or a defender?” Wilfrid Mbappé told L’Équipe. “What are we asking him?
“I’m not saying Kylian shouldn’t defend, but how do we judge a player? A fullback, I don’t care if he crosses well. Each position has its own specificities. We criticize a guy who still scores 60 goals a season. What I criticize him for, however, is that if there’s a fight not far from you, come and help.
“I may shock people by saying this, but the run that PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made in the Champions League final in the 90th minute, I don’t care. Kylian, that's not his game. He does things that others are incapable of doing. That doesn’t mean we’re going to say, ‘Kvara doesn't score 60 goals a season’.
“So, everyone can position themselves as they wish, but I’m one of those who will never say that to strikers. And not because he’s my son. I’m not saying we shouldn’t defend, but if he only has to make defensive withdrawals, we’re not in the same room!”
Wilfrid went on to praise Mbappé’s response to the criticism that surrounded his first season at Real Madrid.
“I really liked it. Considering how it started and how everyone was telling us the world was ending, he finished with the Pichichi, the Golden Boot... So his dad is very happy,” he continued.
“He’s showing us again that he has a steely mind and that he enjoys himself. As long as he’s happy, he’ll succeed. He wants to win the Champions League, La Liga, the Copa del Rey. And every year, he has to start from scratch. The World Cup treble is engraved, it’s a gift to France and the world, but once we’ve said that, we get back to it. Where our work, with his mother, is easy is that we don’t need to tell him.”