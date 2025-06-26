‘Have to Improve’—Xabi Alonso Sends Strong Warning to Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has warned attacking duo Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior that they will not be allowed to abandon their defensive duties under his watch.
Mbappé’s arrival on a free transfer last summer sparked claims the team lacked defensive balance, with the team’s superstar names often accused of failing to contribute defensively during the final year of Carlo Ancelotti’s time in charge.
Such standards will not be tolerated under Alonso, who warned all his players that they will be judged on both their work on the ball and off it.
“We all have to defend, the 11 players on the field have to be involved,” Alonso told a press conference. “They have to see how we want to press, we’re all involved—Vini, Jude [Bellingham], Fede [Valverde], Kylian.
“The defense has to push up, the tighter we are with the spaces [between us] the better. We have to improve that. We’re working on it, and Vini too.”
On the subject of player attitude, Alonso was also quizzed on the future of another Madrid forward, Rodrygo. The Brazil international was an unused substitute last time out, prompting suggestions the uncertainty surrounding his future last season had angered Alonso.
“He looks good, enthusiastic,” Alonso said of Rodrygo’s conduct. “The other day [against Pachuca] was a technical decision but he’s still important, he’s a special player. I think he’ll play an important part at the Club World Cup.
“I’m very happy with everyone and I’m counting on them all. They’re very good, and the season is very demanding. A balanced squad with healthy competition. There are 50 or 60 matches.”