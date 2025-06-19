Kylian Mbappe Hospitalized After Missing Club World Cup Opener
Real Madrid have confirmed Kylian Mbappé has been taken to hospital after being diagnosed with gastroenteritis.
The Frenchman did not train in the build-up to Madrid’s Club World Cup opener and ultimately missed the 1–1 draw with Al Hilal, in which young Gonzalo García took his place and opened the scoring.
Mbappé’s problem was initially described as a fever but Madrid have now confirmed the France forward is undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis in hospital.
“Our player Kylian Mbappé has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various tests and treatment,” a short statement read.
MARCA note Mbappé began feeling unwell on Monday and was barely strong enough to leave his hotel room in the following days, with Madrid officials keeping him separating from the rest of the squad to reduce the risk of infection.
Unfortunately, Mbappé showed little signs of recovering naturally and so the decision was made to transfer the 26-year-old to hospital for further treatment.
“He’s been in a bad way the last two days,” manager Xabi Alonso admitted after the Al Hilal draw. “He’s been dealing with a serious viral infection.”
It will be seemingly impossible for Mbappé to return to action for Madrid against Pachuca on Sunday but the hope is that he will be free to make his comeback in the final group match against Red Bull Salzburg on June 27.
As a result, García is expected to retain his starting spot as the only natural striker in the squad.
