Kylian Mbappe Suffers Fitness Scare Ahead of Real Madrid‘s Club World Cup Opener
Kylian Mbappé is now a doubt to play in Real Madrid‘s FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal, it has emerged.
The Frenchman missed the team‘s final training ahead of Wednesday‘s fixture due to sickness. MARCA report Mbappé has come down with a fever and remained at the team hotel while Xabi Alonso worked with his new squad in the Miami heat.
Real Madrid are carefully monitoring Mbappé‘s condition and do not want the forward “overexerted”, especially given the warm weather in Florida. The club will reassess his condition in the hours leading up to its match against Al Hilal and make a decision then.
It goes without saying that losing Mbappé would be a huge blow for Real Madrid. The France captain led the team in scoring last season, bagging 43 goals across all competitions. He also took home the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot in his debut campaign in a white shirt.
Without Mbappé or the injured Endrick, Alonso could be forced to manage his first match in charge of the biggest club in the world without a striker.
The good news for the new boss and Real Madrid is that Mbappé is not dealing with an injury, and therefore should not be out of the action for too long. Even if he is unable to feature in Los Blancos‘ opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup, he will likely be fully recovered from his sickness in time for the team's fixture against Pachuca on Sunday, June 22.
