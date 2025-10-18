Kylian Mbappe Drops Huge Real Madrid Return Hint Ahead of Getafe Clash
Kylian Mbappe has suggested he will feature for Real Madrid in Sunday’s La Liga meeting with Getafe after overcoming an ankle injury.
After limping away from international duty, scans by Madrid medical staff confirmed Mbappé had avoided a serious ankle injury and, while he was kept away from team training this week, there was significant optimism that the Frenchman would be back in time for Sunday’s game.
Madrid confirmed on Friday that Mbappé was among the players to join in with training—his first formal session of the week—after which the 26-year-old appeared to confirm his availability for the upcoming game.
Posting footage of his training session, Mbappé took to Instagram to write: “On to Sunday. Hala Madrid!”
Xabi Alonso Suffers Fresh Midfield Blow
Friday’s session saw the return of a number of international players, including Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz.
All of those players are expected to be available to face Getafe, but one fresh omission from the group is midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has not trained with the team this week after picking up a hamstring problem.
Ceballos joins center back Antonio Rüdiger and right back duo Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the treatment room, where there is also increasing concern over the fitness of another defender, Dean Huijsen.
The calf injury which forced Huijsen to withdraw from Spain duty is not a serious one, but it is the timing of his setback which is the biggest issue for Madrid. El Clásico against Barcelona is booked in for Oct. 26, putting the defender in a real race against time to prove his fitness before the showpiece game.