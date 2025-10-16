Real Madrid Receive Encouraging Kylian Mbappe Injury Return Timeline—Report
Kylian Mbappé is still not training with his Real Madrid teammates, a report has revealed, but he will soon ramp up his involvement with a view to featuring against Getafe on Sunday.
Mbappé was released from the France squad after aggravating an ankle injury picked up shortly before the international break, with the club ordering scans which soon proved the issue he was facing was not a particularly serious one.
The only reason for nerves over the past few days has been the presence of El Clásico on the calendar for Oct. 26. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of Mbappé’s potential involvement against Barcelona, and according to MARCA, there is confidence he will be more than ready for the showpiece fixture.
While he has not trained with his teammates in a bid to protect his ankle, his omission has been purely precautionary and medical staff are drawing up plans to ramp up Mbappé’s involvement ahead of Sunday’s Getafe match.
Madrid expect Mbappé to be ready to face Getafe, which should mean he will be fit for next week’s Champions League clash with Juventus and then the visit from Barcelona on Oct. 26.
Franco Mastantuono, also injured during the international break with Argentina, is expected to follow a similar path to Mbappé and his involvement against Getafe is already assumed.
‘Fresh Concerns’ Over Dean Huijsen Injury
Unfortunately for Madrid, who are also due to welcome left back Ferland Mendy back to action soon, the injury news is not all positive.
AS note club officials are feeling “uneasy” about center back Dean Huijsen, who withdrew from the Spain squad early in the international window because of a calf issue.
The severity of Huijsen’s injury is, thankfully, not causing concern. His problem is minor and will require no longer than three weeks on the sidelines, but it is the timing of his blow in regards to El Clásico which has left Madrid feeling worried.
Initial confidence that he would easily be back in time to face Barcelona has started to fade. While it has by no means been ruled out at this point, it is described as a “photo finish” as Madrid also prepare to navigate the high risk of an injury relapse if Huijsen returns to training too soon.
Huijsen is still expected to make it back in time to face Barcelona, but the situation is precarious and those inside the Santiago Bernabéu have walked back on confidence that he will make it with ease.