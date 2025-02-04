Kylian Mbappe Leads Real Madrid to Record-Start Across Europe's Top Five Leagues
Real Madrid's attack, led by Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, has accomplished a feat no other team in Europe's top five leagues has managed this season.
Ahead of the 2024–25 season, everyone expected Real Madrid to have no issues finding the back of the net. After all, the defending Spanish and European champions added Mbappé, who scored 52 goals for club and country last season, to their star-studded squad. Yet Los Blancos got off to a slow start, scoring just five goals from open play in their first five La Liga matches.
Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham slowly found their groove as a unit, though, and soon the superstars were taking turns finding the back of the net across all competitions. In fact, Real Madrid became the first team in Europe's top five leagues to have four players score at least 10 goals each.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Mbappé leads the way with 22 goals across all competitions with Vinícius Júnior close behind with 17 goals. Next is Rodrygo, who has recorded 13 goals despite missing significant time due to injury. Bellingham rounds out the list with 10 goals of his own even though it took the England international three months to score his first goal this season.
The numbers are impressive for Real Madrid's attack, yet the players still lack consistency as a unit. Los Blancos were most recently held scoreless for the first time in La Liga this season in their 1–0 defeat to Espanyol. Even with four of the best players in the world up top, they failed to find the back of the net in the domestic clash.
Still, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Bellingham have scored 13 goals in Real Madrid's last five matches. With so many injuries plaguing Carlo Ancelotti's backline, he will need his goalscorers at their best to get Real Madrid over the line against Atlético Madrid and Manchester City in the coming weeks.