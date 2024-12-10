Kylian Mbappe Makes Champions League History With Goal vs. Atalanta
Kylian Mbappé etched his name in the Champions League history books when he found the back of the net against Atalanta.
Sitting in 24th place in the Champions League standings, Real Madrid traveled to Italy in desperate need of three points. Los Blancos received a major injury boost with the return of Vinícius Júnior, but it was Mbappé who opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
The France international received a great ball from Brahim Díaz at the edge of the box and then got past Marten de Roon with one touch of his left boot. Mbappé then buried a right-footed shot to give Real Madrid the 0–1 lead.
Mbappé's has now scored 50 goals in the Champions League at age 25. The goal is only his second in a white shirt in the European competition, but his past success at Paris Saint-Germain was enough to climb the ranks of the tournament's greatest ever goalscorers.
The Frenchman is now the 10th top goalscorer in Champions League history. He has more UCL goals than other legends of the game, including Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Sergio Agüero.
Mbappé needs just one more goal to go level with Thierry Henry and 11 more before he cracks the top five. He is a long way off from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the top of the goalscoring charts, but his career with the winningest club in Champions League history is just getting started.
The striker has received plenty of criticism since arriving in Madrid, but after nearly a month without finding a goal, Mbappé has now found the back of the net four times since returning from the November international break.