SI

Kylian Mbappe Out for Three Weeks With Thigh Injury, per Report

The striker will miss La Liga, Champions League and France games while recovering from a thigh injury picked up in Real Madrid's 3–2 win over Alavés.

Max Mallow

Real Madrid will be without Mbappe for three weeks.
Real Madrid will be without Mbappe for three weeks. / IMAGO/Guillermo Martinez
In this story:

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé picked up a thigh injury in his left leg in the team's 3–2 victory over Alavés, the club announced Wednesday.

"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappé, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored," Real Madrid said in a statement.

The star striker will miss three weeks including this weekend's Madrid derby, ESPN reported.

Mbappé scored his fifth La Liga goal Tuesday before asking to be substituted after feeling some discomfort. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said it was to prevent risk, but further tests showed an injury that will sideline the French forward.

Mbappé is expected to miss the Madrid derby, a Champions League fixture against Lille and Villarreal in La Liga.

feed

Published |Modified
Max Mallow

MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. An avid supporter of Arsenal, he spends way too much time trying to build up his Ultimate Team squad in EA FC each year while just having enough time to tweet anytime an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer