Kylian Mbappe Out for Three Weeks With Thigh Injury, per Report
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé picked up a thigh injury in his left leg in the team's 3–2 victory over Alavés, the club announced Wednesday.
"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappé, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored," Real Madrid said in a statement.
The star striker will miss three weeks including this weekend's Madrid derby, ESPN reported.
Mbappé scored his fifth La Liga goal Tuesday before asking to be substituted after feeling some discomfort. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said it was to prevent risk, but further tests showed an injury that will sideline the French forward.
Mbappé is expected to miss the Madrid derby, a Champions League fixture against Lille and Villarreal in La Liga.