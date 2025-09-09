Kylian Mbappe Overtakes France Legend in All-Time Scorers List
Kylian Mbappé’s name now stands above the legendary Thierry Henry in France’s history books.
The Real Madrid superstar bagged his 52nd goal for Les Bleus on Tuesday night, officially surpassing Henry to become France’s second all-time leading goalscorer. Mbappé needed just 90 appearances to accomplish the historic feat for his country.
Mbappé’s milestone goal came from the spot on the brink of halftime against Iceland in France’s second of two 2026 FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers during the September international break. The calm finish from the 26-year-old got France back level after they conceded an early goal to Andri Guðjohnsen.
Although the goal itself is not as noteworthy as some of Mbappé’s brilliant moments in a blue shirt, it will now always be remembered as the one to propel the Frenchman past one of his childhood heroes in the record books.
Check out the milestone-moment below.
Mbappé is now just five goals away from Olivier Giroud’s all-time record. The former Arsenal man scored 57 goals for France, the most in history. It is now not a matter of if, but when Mbappé will overtake the striker on Les Bleus’ all-time scorers list.
Rank
Player
Goals
1
Olivier Giroud
57
2
Kylian Mbappé
52
3
Thierry Henry
51
4
Antoine Griezmann
44
5
Michel Platini
41
Even more impressive than Mbappé’s accomplishment is the speed in which he reached the milestone. It took Henry 123 caps to bag 51 goals, meanwhile the Real Madrid forward just surpassed that benchmark in 33 fewer games.
Didier Deschamps will be thrilled to see his captain back in top goalscoring form after Mbappé’s slump last season. The France international has now found the back of the net four times in his last four appearances for his country. He also has two assists to his name in the same timeframe.
Beyond his own individual records, Mbappé will be focused on securing Les Bleus’ place at next summer’s World Cup. France will hope to make a run in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026 to reach their third consecutive World Cup final.