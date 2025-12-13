MLS Trio LA Galaxy, D.C. United, San Diego FC Make Major Moves—Report
The 2025 MLS offseason has gotten off to a rapid start, just one week after MLS Commissioner Don Garber handed the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at MLS Cup final, with LA Galaxy, D.C. United and San Diego FC all reportedly closing on new signings.
Making this year’s offseason even more enticing is the Cash for Player options, which effectively introduced traditional soccer transfers into MLS at the end of the 2024-25 offseason.
Yet it’s not all Cash-for-Player moves, as some teams continue to leverage the MLS SuperDraft, General Allocation Money, and other MLS-specific roster-building mechanisms to negotiate deals within the league.
The Athletic's Tom Bogert reports that several MLS stars are on the verge of moving, affecting the 2025 Supporters’ Shield champion Philadelphia Union, the 2024 MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy, the renamed Red Bull New York and D.C. United.
D.C. United Seek Benteke Replacement with Philadelphia’s Baribo
The Philadelphia Union look set to sell off some of their top players after winning their second Supporters’ Shield, before falling out of the Eastern Conference semifinal in the MLS Cup playoffs.
Leading goalscorer Tai Baribo appears to be on his way to Eastern Conference rivals D.C. United, with the Israel international set to step into the void left by 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke’s departure after four seasons.
D.C. recently declined Benteke’s contract option and is in advanced negotiations to sign Baribo on a $4 million Cash for Player Transfer. The 27-year-old scored 19 goals for the Union last season and 16 in 2024, and would lead a rebuilding D.C side should he arrive at the club.
For Philadelphia, they likely look for a replacement. Still, they would also be able to lean on Bruno Damiani, who scored seven goals in 2,040 minutes, and their newest signing, 20-year-old Ezekiel Alladoh, who signed from Sweden’s IF Brommapojkarna.
LA Galaxy Eye Former MLS Defender of the Year
After winning the 2024 MLS Cup and record sixth title, the LA Galaxy crashed out early in the 2025 season, failing to find form without Designated Player superstar Riqui Puig, who missed the entire campaign due to an ACL tear.
At the same time, they conceded 66 goals, the third worst record in MLS. In a search to strengthen the defense, they have been linked to former MLS Defender of the Year and 2025 runner-up Jakob Glesnes, who comes off a standout season with the Union.
Bogert reports that the deal would be a more traditional MLS transaction, with “over $1 million GAM guaranteed, plus performance-based add-ons.”
The 31-year-old defender is a two-time MLS Best XI player and would be an instant starter for Greg Vanney’s Galaxy.
San Diego FC Near Morgan Deal With RBNY
San Diego FC fell short of MLS Cup in their expansion season. Still, they won the Western Conference regular season and qualified for the Western Conference final.
For their second season, Bogert reports that they are on the verge of signing a DP winger from the Red Bulls, with Scotland international Lewis Morgan potentially moving to the West Coast on a deal that would include $400,000 GAM this year and a similar amount in 2027, as well as a MLS SuperDraft pick and the Red Bulls retaining a portion of Morgan’s contract.
The 29-year-old missed most of the 2025 season due to injury, but scored 13 goals in 29 appearances in 2024, earning regular callups to the Scotland national team. While he has dealt with injury issues since signing with Inter Miami in MLS in 2020, he has proven to be a star when available.
In 126 career MLS matches, Morgan has 34 goals and 23 assists. He would draw plenty of Scottish eyes to the MLS Western Conference, joining Vancouver Whitecaps DP Ryan Gauld in a bid to earn a World Cup roster spot—though both will need strong starts to 2026.
Other MLS Transfer News
Chicago Fire– The Fire have started the 2025 MLS offseason with a busy week, selling star midfielder Brian Gutiérrez to Chivas de Guadalajara in Liga MX for a reported $5 million fee. Additionally, the club permanently transferred forward Georgios Koutsias to Swiss Super League side FC Lugano.
CF Montréal– After finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference, CF Montréal acquired defender Brayan Vera from Real Salt Lake for $1.55 million GAM and a sell-on percentage of any future transfer fees. They also sent up to $625,000 GAM and a sell-on percentage to Orlando City in exchange for defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson.
Nashville SC– Nashville SC signed center back Maxwell Woledzi from Norwegian side Fredrikstad FK as a likely replacement for former captain Walker Zimmerman. The 24-year-old Ghanaian is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.
Inter Miami CF– The Herons are on the verge of signing Argentine right back Facundo Mora on a free transfer from Racing Club, after parting ways with Marcelo Weigandt. The club also remains in talks with Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez over possible extensions.