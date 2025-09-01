LA Galaxy Qualify For Concacaf Champions Cup Despite Dismal Season
The LA Galaxy may be last in the MLS Western Conference, but they’re heading to the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2026, after defeating Orlando City SC 2–1 in the Leagues Cup third-place match.
Despite having just 19 points through 27 games in MLS play, the Galaxy found their form in the MLS vs. Liga MX tournament and secured their spot in the Champions Cup for the second straight year with goals from Marco Reus and Joseph Paintsil in the third-place match.
“At the end of the day, we wanted to be in the [final], but today we wanted to make sure we got a spot in Concacaf and everybody showed up, and that’s the main part, and we wanted to win,” said veteran midfielder Diego Fagundez after the club clinched continental competition for the 12th time. “We know it wasn’t our best season this year, but when you win these games, they’re essential.”
Throughout the tournament, the Galaxy experienced some of their best moments of the season, beating Club Tijuana and Santos Laguna in Phase One, while losing in a penalty shootout against the 2025 Concacaf champions, Cruz Azul. They eliminated Pachuca in the quarterfinals, before falling to Seattle Sounders FC in the semifinals.
Unlike the UEFA Champions League, the Concacaf Champions Cup consists of only knockout round games, with each round being a home-and-away series until the final, which is a one-match, winner-take-all clash.
By finishing third in the Leagues Cup, the Galaxy will be placed in the first round alongside 21 other teams, while five different clubs — including the Leagues Cup champions — will advance to the Round of 16 to complete the field of 27.
Last season, the Galaxy earned a bye through to the Round of 16 as MLS Cup Champions, after defeating the New York Red Bulls in the final. Yet, to crack the Champions Cup qualifying standard amid one of the worst seasons in club history is a mark few would have expected.
“The Galaxy deserve to play in every cup we can, and for us, we wanted to make sure that it was possible, and today we were able to do that,” added Fagundez. “Now we’re happy, don’t get me wrong, we still have a few more games, and it’s not the best, but we want to finish the year strong.”
In the 2025 Champions Cup, the Galaxy was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Tigres UANL, while the best-performing MLS side, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, advanced to the final.
While the Galaxy remains without superstar midfielder Riqui Puig, he is likely to return for the start of the Champions Cup, which begins between Feb. 3-5, making the Galaxy automatic contenders in the knockout tournament.
Other qualified MLS teams include Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders, while up to seven others could clinch berths by the end of the season.
The Galaxy, though, will have a chance at some silverware on Oct. 1 as they face Toluca in the Campeones Cup, which pits last year’s MLS Cup and Liga MX winners against each other. After that, they will look to set the stage for 2026 through their final matches of 2025, even as the playoffs remain an impossible goal.
The draw for the 2026 Champions Cup is set for Dec. 3, two days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in Washington, D.C.
“This is a challenging tournament; it’s the best teams from two Leagues and it’s been hard to get to this point... but the team got the result,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney. “The LA Galaxy should be in Champions [Cup]. It’s one of the expectations we have for ourselves, and the team got it done.”
How Teams Qualify for 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
- 2025 Canadian Championship winner
- 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup winner*
- 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup runner-up
- 2025 Concacaf Caribbean third place
- 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup winner*
- 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup runner-up
- 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup semifinals
- 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup semifinals
- 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup play-in winner
- 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup play-in winner
- 2025 Canadian Premier League Shield winner
- 2025 Canadian Premier League winner
- 2025 Leagues Cup winner* – Inter Miami CF or Seattle Sounders FC
- 2025 Leagues Cup runner-up – Inter Miami CF or Seattle Sounders FC
- 2025 Leagues Cup third place – LA Galaxy
- 2024 Liga MX Apertura winner – Club América
- 2024 Liga MX Apertura runner-up – CF Monterrey
- 2025 Liga MX Clausura winner and highest-ranked champion* – Deportivo Toluca FC
- 2024–25 Liga MX best club in overall standings – Cruz Azul
- 2024–25 Liga MX next best club in overall standings – Tigres UANL
- 2024–25 Liga MX next best club in overall standings – Pumas UNAM
- 2025 MLS Cup winner*
- 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield winner
- 2025 MLS Eastern or Western Conference regular-season winner
- 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club
- 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club
- 2025 U.S. Open Cup champion
*Five clubs that will receive a bye to the Round of 16