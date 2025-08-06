La Liga President Rips Into Real Madrid in Explosive 5 a.m. Rant
La Liga president Javier Tebas took aim at Real Madrid, accusing the club of “trying to bend the rules”, in the latest installment of the very public feud between the two parties.
Tebas and Real Madrid have a long history of confrontation, most recently over Los Blancos’ request to postpone their La Liga opening fixture against Osasuna. The club argued the quick turnaround from the end of its FIFA Club World Cup campaign to the start of the 2025–26 season denied it the “minimum period of rest and preparation”.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) ruled against Real Madrid, stating the club received the minimum period of 21 uninterrupted days of rest and will kick off the season as scheduled.
The decision prompted a fiery response on Real Madrid TV, which claimed the 2025–26 season is “tainted, altered, and manipulated” before it has even began. The message also cited an article from Miguel García Caba, a lawyer with ties to Real Madrid, La Liga and RFEF.
Tebas did not hold back when addressing both Real Madrid and García Caba, particularly taking issue with the lawyer’s following statement: “We all know that when it’s convenient, [rules] are interpreted, adapted, bent.”
“Miguel, your ‘article’—if it can even be called that—has as much legal substance as I have enthusiasm for curling,” Tebas wrote in a rant posted on X shortly after 5 a.m.
“Are you telling us that when you were the supposed ‘great jurist’ of the RFEF, regulations were bent to suit convenience? Is that what you defended in your role? Or are you implying that the Competition Judge should act corruptly, interpreting the regulations to the liking of the ‘Supreme Being’? BENDING THEM.”
Tebas soon turned his attention to Real Madrid, stating, “You talk about animosity toward Real Madrid. But you’re mistaken about the adversary: The one who has filed criminal lawsuits against me has been Real Madrid.
“The one who has tried to disqualify me four times before the CSD has been Real Madrid’s leadership, by the way, trying to BEND the rules. The one who has filed over 100 complaints against La Liga has been Real Madrid’s leadership,” Tebas said.
Real Madrid spent much of their 2024–25 season vocally criticizing the referees in Spain, with Real Madrid TV routinely posting compilation videos highlighting officiating mistakes in Los Blancos’ matches. The club also filed complaints against the referees in La Liga.
Tebas wrapped up his response directly addressing Real Madrid’s desire to postpone their season opener, which is 41 days after their last Club World Cup game.
“Chelsea, a Club World Cup finalist, finished later than Real Madrid…but starts two days earlier in the Premier League. In France, PSG and other finalist clubs also start without anyone considering BENDING the regulations.”
Real Madrid kick off their first La Liga campaign under Xabi Alonso on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Santiago Bernabéu.