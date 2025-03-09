SI

La Liga Standings: League Table After 27 Games

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are all battling for the Spanish crown.

The La Liga title race is heating up.
Only one point separates Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the La Liga standings after 27 games.

La Liga is home to the closest title race across Europe's top five leagues. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have all taken turns leading the Spanish top-flight this season and the table seems to change with every passing weekend.

Real Madrid were the only team to collect three points this weekend with a 2–1 victory against Rayo Vallecano. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, conceded two late goals against Getafe to lose 2–1. Barcelona were slated to face Osasuna, but the match was postponed after the death of the Catalans' first-team doctor, Carles Miñarro Garcia.

Here's a look at the top six in La Liga table following Real Madrid's 2–1 victory.

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1

Barcelona

57

26

2

Real Madrid

57

27

3

Atlético Madrid

56

27

4

Athletic Bilbao

48

26

5

Villarreal

44

26

6

Real Betis

38

26

Despite postponing their match against Osasuna this weekend, Barcelona still remain atop the table with 57 points. The Catalans have not lost a La Liga match since Dec. 21.

Atlético Madrid could have surpassed Barcelona with a victory over Getafe, but Diego Simeone's men coughed up a late lead and wound up collecting zero points on Sunday. The defeat left the door wide open for Real Madrid to climb back into second place.

Los Blancos are now back level with Barcelona; the two sides each have 57 points. Barcelona, though, have a game in hand.

Barcelona's Next Five Games

  • Barcelona vs. Benfica (H): Tuesday, Mar. 11, 1:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. GMT (Champions League)
  • Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona (A): Sunday, Mar. 16, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
  • Barcelona vs. Girona (A): Sunday, Mar. 30, 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
  • Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona (A): Wednesday, Apr. 2, 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT (Copa del Rey)
  • Barcelona vs. Real Betis (H): Sunday, Apr. 6, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (La Liga)

*Subject to change based on the Champions League and Barcelona's rescheduled match with Osasuna*

Real Madrid's Next Five Games

  • Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid (A): Wednesday, Mar. 12, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT (Champions League)
  • Villarreal vs. Real Madrid (A): Saturday, Mar. 15, 1: 30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
  • Real Madrid vs. Leganes (H): Saturday, Mar. 29, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
  • Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad (H): Tuesday, Apr. 1, 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT (Copa del Rey)
  • Real Madrid vs. Valencia (H): Sunday, Apr. 6, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (La Liga)

*Subject to change based on the Champions League*

Atletico Madrid's Next Five Games

  • Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid (H): Wednesday, Mar. 12, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT (Champions League)
  • Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona (H): Sunday, Mar. 16, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
  • Espanyol vs. Atlético Madrid (A): Saturday, Mar. 29, 11:15 a.m. ET/4:15 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
  • Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona (H): Wednesday, Apr. 2, 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT (Copa del Rey)
  • Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid (A): Sunday, Apr. 6, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (La Liga)

*Subject to change based on the Champions League*

