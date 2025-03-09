La Liga Standings: League Table After 27 Games
Only one point separates Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the La Liga standings after 27 games.
La Liga is home to the closest title race across Europe's top five leagues. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have all taken turns leading the Spanish top-flight this season and the table seems to change with every passing weekend.
Real Madrid were the only team to collect three points this weekend with a 2–1 victory against Rayo Vallecano. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, conceded two late goals against Getafe to lose 2–1. Barcelona were slated to face Osasuna, but the match was postponed after the death of the Catalans' first-team doctor, Carles Miñarro Garcia.
Here's a look at the top six in La Liga table following Real Madrid's 2–1 victory.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
La Liga Standings: League Table After 27 Games
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Barcelona
57
26
2
Real Madrid
57
27
3
Atlético Madrid
56
27
4
Athletic Bilbao
48
26
5
Villarreal
44
26
6
Real Betis
38
26
Despite postponing their match against Osasuna this weekend, Barcelona still remain atop the table with 57 points. The Catalans have not lost a La Liga match since Dec. 21.
Atlético Madrid could have surpassed Barcelona with a victory over Getafe, but Diego Simeone's men coughed up a late lead and wound up collecting zero points on Sunday. The defeat left the door wide open for Real Madrid to climb back into second place.
Los Blancos are now back level with Barcelona; the two sides each have 57 points. Barcelona, though, have a game in hand.
Barcelona's Next Five Games
- Barcelona vs. Benfica (H): Tuesday, Mar. 11, 1:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. GMT (Champions League)
- Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona (A): Sunday, Mar. 16, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
- Barcelona vs. Girona (A): Sunday, Mar. 30, 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
- Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona (A): Wednesday, Apr. 2, 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT (Copa del Rey)
- Barcelona vs. Real Betis (H): Sunday, Apr. 6, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
*Subject to change based on the Champions League and Barcelona's rescheduled match with Osasuna*
Real Madrid's Next Five Games
- Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid (A): Wednesday, Mar. 12, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT (Champions League)
- Villarreal vs. Real Madrid (A): Saturday, Mar. 15, 1: 30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
- Real Madrid vs. Leganes (H): Saturday, Mar. 29, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
- Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad (H): Tuesday, Apr. 1, 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT (Copa del Rey)
- Real Madrid vs. Valencia (H): Sunday, Apr. 6, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
*Subject to change based on the Champions League*
Atletico Madrid's Next Five Games
- Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid (H): Wednesday, Mar. 12, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT (Champions League)
- Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona (H): Sunday, Mar. 16, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
- Espanyol vs. Atlético Madrid (A): Saturday, Mar. 29, 11:15 a.m. ET/4:15 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
- Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona (H): Wednesday, Apr. 2, 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT (Copa del Rey)
- Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid (A): Sunday, Apr. 6, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (La Liga)
*Subject to change based on the Champions League*