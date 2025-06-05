Liam Delap Explains Why He Chose Chelsea Despite Man Utd Interest
Liam Delap revealed that the prospect of winning trophies was a defining factor behind his decision to join Chelsea despite competing interest from the likes of Manchester United.
Once it was known that Delap’s Ipswich Town contract included a bargain £30 million ($40.7 million) buyout clause which would be come into effect if the Tractor Boys got relegated, the English striker became one of the most sought-after players in the division.
Manchester United reportedly let Ipswich know that they would be prepared to take advantage of that inviting contractual wrinkle, opening up direct discussions with Delap. However, the 22-year-old never struck an agreement with the waning historical giants and instead put pen to paper on a six-year deal with Chelsea.
“Growing up watching this club, I understand the stature of it and how incredible it has been over the years,” Delap said in his first interview as a Chelsea player.
“I wanted to come here to win trophies,” the former Manchester City youngster continued. “When I spoke to the club, everyone wanted to get back to the very top, and they have the quality and the players to do that. The hunger and desire to keep adding trophies, to take the club back to where it belongs, that is the main objective.”
Chelsea finished 11 places and 27 points above United in the 2024–25 Premier League season. While the Blues, who are reigning Conference League champions, have qualified for the Champions League, United’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final ensures they won’t be involved in any continental competition in 2025–26.
The BBC claim that this offer of European football was a factor in Delap’s decision, together with the promise of playing in the Premier League’s youngest squad and alongside Cole Palmer. The bustling centre-forward played with Palmer in Manchester City’s youth teams, where he also came under the stewardship of Enzo Maresca.
“He is an incredible coach and helped us all develop so much,“ Delap said of the Italian manager. “He has a great understanding of the game. He was very detailed in how he approached things with us and while it can be hard at that age to take on so much information, he brought it across in a way we understood and could put into our games.
“I think it’s proved in the years since how much it has helped.”