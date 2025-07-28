LAFC ‘Advancing’ in Blockbuster Transfer for Premier League Star
LAFC are closing in on a pivotal point in transfer talks with Tottenham Hotspur to acquire star forward and club captain Son Heung-min in what could be one of the biggest coups in Major League Soccer history.
The MLS Western Conference side are nearing an agreeing on personal terms with Son, who is in the final year of his contract with Spurs as the club enters a new era under new manager Thomas Frank.
According to GIVEMESPORT, talks are advancing over a possible transfer to LAFC this summer, while clubs from Saudi Arabia are also exploring rival bids. LAFC have also been linked with former Bayern Munich player Thomas Müller.
A key reported factor in the negotiations is Tottenham’s upcoming preseason friendly against Newcastle United in South Korea, Son’s native country. The captain plays a big role in commercial revenue for the game given his stardom, so talks of a potential sale are not expected to intensify further until after the game.
Spurs are not thought to be specifically looking to sell Son but will not stand in the 33-year-old’s way if he chooses a different path at this stage of his career. Son missed seven games through injury last season in the Premier League in a disastrous season that saw the north London club finish 17th.
The silver lining was Ange Postecoglou ending a 17-year trophy drought, defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final. As such, Tottenham will play in the Champions League this upcoming campaign.
Postecoglou was sacked at the end of the season as the club moved to appoint former Brentford man Frank as his successor. Considering Son is entering the final year of his contract, the club won’t stand in his way if he chooses to leave but they are also happy to have him see out his final season in white given his impact and favorability both on and off the pitch.
Son has made 454 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 173 goals and providing 101 assists. Primarily playing as a left winger during his time at the club, his partnership with Harry Kane long dominated the list of best attacking duos in Europe.
Partnering Son with Denis Bouanga could give LAFC an added edge come MLS Cup Playoffs given they ended their Olivier Giroud experiment after the FIFA Club World Cup.