Son Heung-Min: Leading MLS Club Linked With Tottenham Captain
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is increasingly likely to leave the club this summer, according to reports, amid interest from LAFC and the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.
The 33-year-old ended a decade-long wait for a trophy in May, lifting the Europa League after Spurs beat Manchester United 1–0 in the final, but his influence decreased last season as he scored just seven Premier League goals—the first time since the 2015–16 campaign that he failed to register 10 or more strikes.
Son is into the final year of his contract, worth around £200,000-per-week, and has previously been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Al Ittihad, who home Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté and Fabinho among others, attempted to sign the South Korean international in 2023 but were unsuccessful.
The Athletic reported hours before LAFC Designated Player Denis Bouanga's appearance in the MLS All-Stars in a 3–1 win over Liga MX that the Black and Gold are eyeing a blockbuster switch to MLS for Son, who is potentially not in new Spurs head coach Thomas Frank’s plans.
“Right now, I have a player who is fully committed and training well, and will play tomorrow,” Frank told the media when questioned about Son. “If a player has been at a club a long time, then there will always be a decision for the club to take.”
LAFC are able to make a move for Son now as the secondary MLS transfer window is open, running until Wednesday, August 21, but any potential transfer will likely have to wait until Spurs have completed a lucrative pre-season tour of Hong Kong and South Korea.
The Telegraph state that Spurs are contractually obliged to play Son against Newcastle United in a friendly in Seoul on Sunday, August 3, and could forfeit up to 75 per cent of their fee if he does not feature in the game.
While Son may be nearing the twilight of his career, he could be a seamless fit for an LAFC side that likes to play quick, counter-attacking football. Up top, it is clear Bouanga is the leading man, but adding Son in wide areas would add a different dynamic and variety to their attack.
Son’s age is unlikely to be an issue for whoever LAFC appoint as their new head coach for 2026, either—current boss Steve Cherundolo has already announced his intention to leave at the end of the campaign.
The departure of Olivier Giroud further opens up the possibility for Son to join, and his signing would undoubtedly help boost the profile of a club who boast a strong South Korean community in Los Angleles. LAFC would also be immediately viewed as MLS Cup contenders, given they already sit fifth in the Western Conference standings.
Son has played 454 times for Spurs to date, scoring 173 goals and contributing 101 assists across all competitions. He once formed a devastating attacking partnership with Harry Kane, but the duo’s outstanding performances went unrewarded as Spurs finished runners-up in the Premier League in 2016–17 and lost the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool.