‘Moving On’—Thomas Muller ‘to Choose’ Between Two MLS Clubs
Bayern Munich icon Thomas Müller has been tipped to make a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) this summer, by a new report from Germany.
The wily 35-year-old announced his emotional exit from Bayern after a quarter-century association with his boyhood club. Müller was out of contract on June 30, but extended his stay to help Bayern reach the Club World Cup quarterfinal. Immediately after ending his Bavarian stay with a 2–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the quick-witted forward was asked about his future.
“I want to figure it out in the next couple of weeks,” he mused. “But if there is not the perfect solution for me, maybe I will decide to end my career. Let’s see what happens. I try to feel comfortable in uncomfortable situations as well.”
That “perfect solution” appears to lie in the U.S. Sky Sport Germany claim that Müller is at most 10 days away from putting pen to paper on a new contract, with two MLS clubs thought to be under consideration. The report names LAFC as one of the interested parties while the other interested suitor is open to speculation.
Philadelphia Union bluntly ruled themselves out of contention while FC Cincinnati took the complete opposite approach. “We are a club with a great German history, and we are capable of winning titles. Thomas is a winner; he has already won a lot. We think he would fit in very well with us,” club CEO Jeff Berding gushed earlier this summer. “It’s not over until he signs with another club.”
There has been talk of Müller remaining in Europe, with some particularly spurious speculation about a potential switch to Manchester United. The German icon quickly quashed that chat. “Now?” he laughed. “No, no. I’m not the right guy for them and they are not the right club for me. They won’t have fun and I won’t have fun so that’s not a match!”