LAFC to Seek New Coach With Steve Cherundolo To Depart After 2025 Season
LAFC will be looking for a new head coach after the 2025 MLS season, following head coach Steve Cherundolo's decision to step down at the end of the season.
“After much reflection and discussion with my family, we made the decision that at the end of this year we will return to Germany,” Cherundolo said in a statement on Friday. “I love Los Angeles and LAFC, but this move is in the best interest of my family, even as it will ultimately take us away from a team, city, organization and fan base that I am proud to represent.”
Since being hired ahead of the 2022 MLS season, Cherundolo has enjoyed a silverware-filled tenure on the touchline, becoming the only MLS coach to win the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup in the same season, when he did it in 2022, on a team led by Gareth Bale and Carlos Vela.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
The year after, he helped LAFC return to the MLS Cup Final and qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup Final, where they fell to Columbus Crew SC and Club Léon, respectively.
Additionally, he led LAFC to the 2024 U.S. Open Cup title and the top seed in the Western Conference through the regular season. This year, he is also likely to coach the team in a one-game playoff against Club América, with FIFA Club World Cup qualification on the line for the summer of 2025.
Through all competitions, he boasts an 87-43-26 record with LAFC, leading them to the three trophies as well as six cup finals.
“We support his decision to focus on his family with this move at the end of the season,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. “For the remainder of 2025, our goals have not changed. We remain committed to winning trophies this season. We believe we have the people to make that happen, and there will be no better way to close this chapter than with another trophy for LAFC.”
Through eight matches in the 2025 MLS season, Cherundolo has led LAFC to 12 points, currently good for seventh in the Western Conference, ahead of Matchday 9’s clash with the Portland Timbers.