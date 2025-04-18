MLS Score Predictions: Full List of Matchday 9 Games
The 2025 MLS season continues on through Easter Weekend, with a full slate of matches on Saturday and none on Sunday. While three teams remain without a win, all eyes will be on Cleveland as Columbus Crew SC take on Inter Miami CF in a battle of the last two undefeated teams.
Sports Illustrated predicts Matchday 9 of MLS action below.
MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 9
Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy
Prediction: Austin FC 2-0 LA Galaxy
Austin FC had enjoyed a strong season up until last weekend’s 5–1 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and will look to bounce back on their home pitch when they take on the LA Galaxy. The Galaxy, winless after eight games, are off to the worst start ever for a defending MLS Cup champion.
Columbus Crew SC vs. Inter Miami CF
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 2–2 Inter Miami CF
Columbus Crew SC has moved the match from Lower.com Field to Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field, rolling out sod to accommodate Inter Miami CF’s superstars in front of a massive crowd. It’s an odd choice for a Columbus side that has been every bit as good as Miami through the last two seasons, and has frustrated significant portions of the fanbase.
The star power on show in both attacks should make this a fun one, especially given how Miami may have to juggle their lineup ahead of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal against the Whitecaps.
Charlotte FC vs. San Diego FC
Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-1 San Diego FC
Two of the newest MLS sides face each other this weekend in a match that should bring goals. San Diego FC enter after a frustrating 3–2 loss to the Colorado Rapids. At the same time, Charlotte FC look for their third win in a row after defeating Nashville SC and CF Montréal in recent weeks.
A win for Charlotte, combined with an Inter Miami win over Columbus and an FC Cincinnati loss to Chicago Fire FC, would put The Crown atop the Eastern Conference as well.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC
Prediction: CF Montréal 0–3 Orlando City SC
After playing their first seven games on the road, CF Montréal have a second straight home game, but face a challenging opponent in Orlando City SC. After two straight scoreless draws against the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union, the Lions will hope their front three of Luis Muriel, Martin Ojedao and Marco Pasalic can rekindle their form in Québec.
New England Revolution vs. New York City FC
Prediction: New England Revolution 0–0 New York City FC
The New England Revolution have just four goals in seven matches, while New York City FC have become heavily reliant on Alonso Martinez up top. While Martinez has five goals, he’s struggled to produce chances on his own, often cashing in on defensive errors.
New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 0–1 D.C. United
Once two of the top strikers in Europe, this matchup sees New York’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting up against the reigning MLS Golden Boot winner, Christian Benteke. Neither team has a ton going forward, and both defend relatively well, leaving this match open to one moment from Benteke to win it.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Nashville SC
Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC 1–1 Nashville SC
Seattle Sounders FC can’t seem to figure things out amid dealing with injuries, while Nashville SC have seemingly turned a bit of a corner under BJ Callaghan. Despite close losses to Charlotte and FC Cincinnati, the Coyotes have won four of their last six, with Hany Mukhtar showing flashes of his once league-starring form.
Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3–2 Atlanta United
The tactical identity crisis continues for Atlanta United, facing an established Philadelphia Union side that is still adjusting to life without Daniel Gazdag, who left on a cash-for-player transfer to the Columbus Crew. It might not be the MLS Cup-contender game many expected, but it should be a fun Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 1–1 FC Cincinnati
Chicago Fire FC picked up a valuable point in a 1–1 draw with Inter Miami CF last weekend and will look to build on that against FC Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Cincinnati are expected to welcome Evander back to the lineup, after the creative Brazilian midfielder missed the last two games due to injury.
Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1–3 Colorado Rapids
The Houston Dynamo have struggled against skillful attacks this season, and that should be no different when they take on Djordje Mihailovic and Rafael Navarro of the Colorado Rapids at Shell Energy Stadium this weekend. Another loss would put them at one win in nine; could head coach Ben Olsen’s job be at risk?
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 1–1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
St. Louis CITY SC have been one of the best defensive teams in MLS this season and takes on the best attacking team, in the MLS-leading Vancouver Whitecaps. However, expect a rotated Whitecaps squad, as head coach Jesper Sørensen keeps eyes on the midweek Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal first leg against Inter Miami CF.
Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas
Prediction: Minnesota United 2–2 FC Dallas
Two teams that have shown they can shell goals at times, and two attacks that are among the most exciting in the league. Petar Musa and Luciano Acosta focus on methodical buildup for Dallas, and they clash with the breakneck counterattacking pace of Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi.
Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2–0 Toronto FC
Still struggling to have healthy strikers, Toronto FC could be looking at another week without a regular-season win in 2025, as they take on Diego Luna and the altitude against Real Salt Lake in Sandy, Utah.
Portland Timbers FC vs. LAFC
Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–3 LAFC
LAFC finally got a goal from Denis Bouanga in a 2–1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, and they will hope that re-ignites the French attacker’s form as they pay a visit to David da Costa’s Portland Timbers in a Western Conference battle.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2–1 Sporting Kansas City
After losing to LAFC, head coach Bruce Arena will hope his San Jose Earthquakes can bounce back against a Sporting Kansas City side that fell 4–2 to the Portland Timbers last weekend, after previously picking up their first win in a 2–0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC.