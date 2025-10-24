Lamine Yamal Aims Shock Dig at Real Madrid Before El Clasico
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has accused Real Madrid of “stealing and complaining” just days before the two sides are due to meet in El Clásico.
The talismanic teenager has rarely shied away from criticizing Barcelona’s fiercest rivals, poking fun over Madrid’s poor record in recent meetings between the two sides, and could not resist the chance to reignite the fire before this weekend’s game.
Appearing on the Kings League YouTube channel to preview a meeting between his side, La Capital, and the team belonging to host Ibai Llanos, Porcinos, Yamal was asked whether there were any similarities between Madrid and La Capital’s upcoming opponents.
“Yes, they steal, they complain, they do things...” Yamal said in reference to the latest controversy revolving around La Liga officiating, which saw Barcelona president Joan Laporta claim there was a “white hand” involved in decision-making.
La Liga president Javier Tebas also targeted Madrid’s actions in his defense of the now-canceled Miami game.
When Yamal was asked to clarify his claim that Madrid “steals”, the teenage superstar simply shrugged with a smile on his face. “S---, let’s see,” were his ominous words.
Ronald Araujo Defends Yamal Over Private Life Controversy
There have been plenty of reports in recent weeks claiming Barcelona are growing increasingly concerned by Yamal’s behavior away from the pitch, so much so that Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé actually came to his defense.
While the legitimacy of those reports is up for debate, the constant speculation threatens to subtract from Yamal’s impressive on-field performances which, according to teammate Ronald Araujo, is all that should matter.
“Lamine is very professional,” Araujo told Movistar+. “He trains well, and what he does in games, he does in training. He runs, he scores...
“There’s a lot of debate outside, but the most important thing is what he does on the field. He’s young and has a lot of pressure because he’s one of the best players in the world.”