Lamine Yamal and Thierry Henry Arrange Jersey Swap for El Clasico
Lamine Yamal joined the CBS Sports desk after Barcelona's Champions League semifinal game against Inter Milan sharing a wholesome moment with Arsenal and French legend Thierry Henry.
Yamal scored in Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the first semifinal leg, one of six sensational goals on the evening. The Spaniard is riding high after providing two assists in the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid the previous weekend. His start against Inter marked his 100th appearance for the Spanish club at just 17 years of age.
Henry, throughout the broadcast and in the interview, praised Yamal for his play this season. The former Barcelona forward announced he'll be in attendance at the final Clasico of the season on May 11.
Via a Kate Scott translation, Henry asked Yamal if he could get his shirt after the game for his son.
Yamal agreed, but on the condition that Henry also swapped a jersey with him at the end of the game. He didn't care if it was a Barcelona jersey, the same design Henry won the Champions League for the Catalans, or an Arsenal jersey where Henry established himself as one of the greatest strikers in European history.
A wholesome moment between stars of the past and present, but also one that was quickly followed by Micah Richards chiming in about crashing the party. Yamal invited Richards along to the game which was met by the latter's infectious laugh. He couldn't help by asking the staple follow-up question which the desk always asks to guests: "Who's your favorite on the show?"
"I knew you'd ask that. Thierry Henry!" The legend couldn't help himself but gloat just a bit. Jamie Carragher and Richards asked Henry to ask if Yamal even knew who they were to which the Barcelona winger reassured he did.