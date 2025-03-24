Landon Donovan Rips USMNT Over Dismal Showing in Nations League Loss to Canada
The USMNT vowed to bounce back after Thursday's humbling CONCACAF Nations League loss to Panama.
They did not.
The U.S. was once again outclassed during the third-place match against Canada, failing to register more than one shot on goal throughout the first 84 minutes of their 2–1 defeat.
The uninspiring performance didn't sit well with fans, including former USMNT captain Landon Donovan, who took to social media with a message for the team in which he didn't mince words while expressing his disappointment.
Have a look at Donovan's harsh words for the team:
"I’m so sick of hearing how 'talented' this group of players is and all the amazing clubs they play for. If you aren’t going to show up and actually give a s!%* about playing for your national team, decline the invite. Talent is great, pride is better," wrote Donovan on X after Sunday's loss.
With the World Cup looming on home soil in 2026, the USMNT looks a far cry from the squad fans were hoping to see at this stage. Donovan made clear that the current level is unacceptable.
Despite a slew of talented players on the roster that play for clubs overseas, Mauricio Pochettino's team has failed to put its best foot forward, as evidenced by their consecutive losses to Panama and Canada.
If Pochettino can't get his team inspired to perform at the required level, perhaps some harsh criticism from Donovan will serve as a much-needed wake-up call for the lifeless squad.